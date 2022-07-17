Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, July 16, 2022

Took one on the chin in their fourth game of the year. Florida whupped the Volunteers in Gainesville, 38-14, to drop UT to 2-2 on the season, while the Gators went on to a dreadful finish to their year by program standards. However, Josh Heupel’s group only improved following the loss. Tennessee turned the ship around the rest of the way, going 5-3 to finish the regular season, with the losses coming to championship participants Alabama and Georgia as well as Sugar Bowl-bound Ole Miss.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO