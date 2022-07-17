ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Step By Step’ Star Brandon Call Left Hollywood As Soon As The Show Ended

 4 days ago
Brandon Call was a child star that seemingly disappeared forever after his final appearance in 1998. Young Brandon did some work in the ‘80s including The Black Cauldron, Blind Fury, Jagged Edge, and Warlock. While he appeared on screen, he was also a great voice actor.

He was proving to be a force to reckon with in Hollywood, appearing in popular shows such as Baywatch, Magnum P.I., and some soap operas. Brandon got his big break in the show Step by Step, also starring Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers. He played one of their kids, J.T., who was generally portrayed as a slacker on the show.

How old is Brandon Call now?

BAYWATCH, Brandon Call, (season 1,1989), 1989-2001, ©Pearson All-American Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection. **US SALES ONLY**

Appearing on the show from 1991 until its end in 1998, Brandon seemed to be doing well, despite being shot in 1996. He was 20 years old at the time when he was shot and wounded in both arms by an angry motorist. However, when the show ended he left Hollywood altogether and has not appeared in anything since. He isn’t really searchable online, so many fans wonder where he went.

STEP BY STEP, Brandon Call, 1991-98. photo: Mario Casilli/TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

Some reports say that he now owns a gas station in California while others say he runs a gas station owned by his parents. He reportedly is married and has one child. At 45 years old, it is safe to say that he hasn’t wanted to come back to Hollywood but no one really knows why.

STEP BY STEP, Brandon Call, 1991-98. © Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Do you wish Brandon would act again? Do you know anything about his current whereabouts?

Brian Mickle
3d ago

Well sounds like he wanted to just live a good life an have a family. It sure beats what we hear coming out of show biz/California. Drugs/rehab/affairs and probably dead or strung out on the streets somewhere! Excellent move young man!!

Martha Hill
3d ago

He's really cute, but reading about other child actors, he's also smart to get away from potential misery before it hits him.

