ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massachusetts gang associate sentenced to time served, supervised release, for role in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A Massachusetts gang associate was sentenced Thursday for cocaine and firearm offenses in connection with his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Renardo Williams, 45, of South Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately 32 months in prison) and six years...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 40

BornUSA
4d ago

No One Should Be Surprised! Catch and Release that's the Democratic Party Way! Wake up Democrats Who Voted for These Woke Democrats in OFFICE! Going to Get Worse.Like California

Reply(4)
15
Cjddaf
3d ago

So we have a felon in possession on a gun, as well as possession and distribution of drugs and he doesn't even get charged for the gun felony? But somehow the same people that applaud this want more gun laws against the law abiding citizens.

Reply
5
Oswaldo Joubert
4d ago

There is no safe place in the USA or for that matter North America. It is rampant with criminal organizations that touch all four corners of the Earth. Heck even out politicians are scared to take these criminal organizations on! They could just make all organized crime a terrorist organization and have more funding and better tactics to take these organizations down but our government elected are in the very same criminal organizations. They have to be because they aren't doing anything to make our country safe.

Reply
7
Related
WPRI 12 News

10 arrested, 15 kilos of fentanyl seized in bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten people were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a fentanyl-trafficking organization in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Just under 15 kilograms of the powerful painkiller were seized during the bust, along with “substantial” amounts of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

FBI raids Hells Angels' clubhouses in Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — The FBI carried out raids Thursday morning at Hells Angels' clubhouses in Massachusetts. The FBI said agents were conducting court-authorized activity at a site on Fayette Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, in connection with a federal investigation. Another FBI raid was conducted in Westport. The FBI is...
LYNN, MA
Daily Voice

10 Nabbed In Massachusetts Fentanyl Trafficking Bust, Feds Say

Ten individuals are each facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Authorities learned the group was regularly distributing multi-kilograms of fentanyl out of a stash house in Fall River after launching an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Three Local Men Arrested As Part Of Federal Drug Trafficking Case

Two men from Providence and another from Cranston were arrested yesterday on Federal charges of drug trafficking in connection with a fentanyl ring through Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The trio - part of ten people charged with trafficking in 14 point 9 kilograms of the drug. The Massachusetts US...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Cocaine#Organized Crime#Street Gang#Time Served#District Court#Operation Snowfall#Dto
fallriverreporter.com

FBI, local authorities, raid Westport Hells Angels clubhouse

There was a heavy police presence at the clubhouse of a motorcycle club in Westport Thursday. The FBI and local officers raided the property on American Legion Highway this morning. Fall River Reporter contacted Westport Police and they had no comment on the incident and referred to the FBI. Kristen...
WESTPORT, MA
1420 WBSM

Ten Arrested In Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust

FALL RIVER — Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of fentanyl trafficking after they were caught allegedly dealing nearly 15 kilograms of opioids all over southeastern Massachusetts from a base in Fall River. The suspects allegedly ran a massive drug trafficking operation that distributed fentanyl along the SouthCoast...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Enforcer for New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Racketeering Conspiracy

A former member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today on racketeering charges. Jose Vasquez, a/k/a “King Fearless,” 28, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. On July 29, 2021, Vasquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Randy Campbell of Brockton found guilty of several counts, including manslaughter, in connection with fatal Route 3 four-vehicle crash

After deliberating for five hours, a jury found Randy Campbell guilty of several charges, including manslaughter, in connection with a four-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Pembroke that killed an 87-year-old woman. The 35 year-old Brockton man was found guilty of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and operating to endanger on...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm and Drug Charges in Dorchester

At about 7:27 PM, on Monday, July 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, made two on-site arrests in the area of 255 Magnolia Street in Dorchester. As a result of an ongoing investigation, officers arrested, Trendell Mason, 34, of Boston and...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy