The death of an Englewood woman has been ruled a result of an alligator attack, according to the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office. The body of Rose Wiegand, 80, was found in a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and County Club late Friday evening. She was seen falling into the pond along the golf course near her home and struggling to stay afloat, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Until Monday, her cause of death was unclear.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO