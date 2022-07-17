Police searching for escaped LCCF prisoner

County detectives are searching for an escaped Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate after the inmate ran away from a work release program cleanup detail outside the prison early Sunday morning.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department notified the public via Facebook that Robert Vargo, 25, had escaped from the county prison around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A press release issued by Mark Rockovich, the Luzerne County Division of Corrections Division Head, provided more details into Vargo’s escape, along with an updated mugshot of Vargo.

According to Rockovich, Vargo ran away from a work crew while performing a cleanup detail at the prison’s main facility.

The detail was part of a work release program that Vargo had been participating in, for which he was approved for participation by the court system.

Vargo is a sentenced county parole violator with a charge of burglary, and had been approved for parole effective Sept. 11, 2022, if he had continued with appropriate behavior.

He ran away from the work crew and removed his prison-issued uniform shirt and pants when he ran, in the direction of the Pierce Street bridge, according to the press release.

An update from Wilkes-Barre City police noted that an updated clothing description of Vargo had him wearing a tank top and boxer shorts.

Vargo is reported to have a bar code tattoo on his neck, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Justice Network (JNET) posted to the Wilkes-Barre City police Facebook page this morning.

He stands approximately 5-foot-10, weighs 205 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The public has been warned not to approach Vargo if they see him, but to call 911 immediately with any information about his whereabouts.

The investigation is being handled by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s detective division.

This is a developing story, the Times Leader will provide updates as they are made available.