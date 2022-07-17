ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Police searching for escaped LCCF prisoner

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wgy8_0gijAfGR00

County detectives are searching for an escaped Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate after the inmate ran away from a work release program cleanup detail outside the prison early Sunday morning.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department notified the public via Facebook that Robert Vargo, 25, had escaped from the county prison around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A press release issued by Mark Rockovich, the Luzerne County Division of Corrections Division Head, provided more details into Vargo’s escape, along with an updated mugshot of Vargo.

According to Rockovich, Vargo ran away from a work crew while performing a cleanup detail at the prison’s main facility.

The detail was part of a work release program that Vargo had been participating in, for which he was approved for participation by the court system.

Vargo is a sentenced county parole violator with a charge of burglary, and had been approved for parole effective Sept. 11, 2022, if he had continued with appropriate behavior.

He ran away from the work crew and removed his prison-issued uniform shirt and pants when he ran, in the direction of the Pierce Street bridge, according to the press release.

An update from Wilkes-Barre City police noted that an updated clothing description of Vargo had him wearing a tank top and boxer shorts.

Vargo is reported to have a bar code tattoo on his neck, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Justice Network (JNET) posted to the Wilkes-Barre City police Facebook page this morning.

He stands approximately 5-foot-10, weighs 205 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

The public has been warned not to approach Vargo if they see him, but to call 911 immediately with any information about his whereabouts.

The investigation is being handled by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s detective division.

This is a developing story, the Times Leader will provide updates as they are made available.

Comments / 17

robert
4d ago

most escapes happen either on work release or some type of furlough. not all climb down bed sheets like Hugo, or scale walls and fences.

Reply
9
Kim Starr
3d ago

read again ... he was on a WORK CREW , meaning he was in prison uniform cleaning with other inmates ran n ditched his uniform... says it right in article

Reply(1)
2
Ram Jameson
4d ago

Yo bro! There's going to be a couple of job openings at LCCF after thorough investigation ✌🏾😑

Reply(3)
4
Related
WBRE

Police end search for missing child in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police were asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police chase, taser man believed to be high on drugs

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bystanders called police to report a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in a store parking lot, but when officers arrived, the man fled into nearby woods. Jesse N. George, 37, of Catawissa was tasered and eventually caught after he tripped and fell on the ground, according to Scott Township Officer Eli Middaugh. Middaugh was called to the Tractor Supply parking lot on Route...
CATAWISSA, PA
WBRE

Teen left with burns during assault, suspects wanted

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an alleged assault involving multiple suspects that left a teenager injured with burns. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened on July 9 when an altercation occurred in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County. PSP stated the victim a 19-year-old female was involved in the attraction […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

House, parking meter damaged at conclusion of high-speed chase

Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police said when a speeding vehicle hit a bump near the 30 block of N. Fifth Street, its back tires lifted nearly six feet into the air. The sudden loss of traction caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the first floor of a home occupied by a young child and mother. Juan Carols Reyes was placed into custody by Officer Harry Hungesser of the Sunbury Police Department, who said Reyes reached speeds of nearly 80...
SUNBURY, PA
skooknews.com

Warrant Issued for Tremont Man Who Secretly Recorded Stepdaughter

A Tremont man is wanted by police and is facing invasion of privacy charges. Police say Brandon McNellis, 44, of Tremont, is wanted after nude images and videos were discovered on his cell phone. The images and videos were of his 19-year-old stepdaughter. McNellis allegedly used a camera positioned in...
TREMONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Sentencing in Scranton shooting case

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend time in prison for a shooting in Scranton. Jonathan Diaz was sentenced to at least 16 months behind bars in addition to 6 years probation. Authorities say he and Alamin Woods were responsible for a shooting last August at the Valley View Terrace.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of throwing meth in river, resisting arrest

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the arrest of a man they say resisted arrest after throwing meth into a river. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 11:50 p.m. a 34-year-old man wanted in Pike County was seen walking near Turkey Hill on Park Street in Honesdale. PSP states the man was […]
HONESDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#City Police#Tattoos#Wilkes Barre City
NorthcentralPA.com

Jersey Shore man pleads guilty, enters drug program

Williamsport, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man with three active cases that involve controlled substances pled guilty Wednesday in Lycoming County Court. Christopher Robert Evans faced a maximum sentence of 14 years and 90 days if convicted on the three counts. That sentence would include a $13,000 fine for court cost and related issues.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
MyChesCo

Former Weissport Chief of Police Sentenced to 16-32 Years in Prison

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz, of Lehighton, PA, has been sentenced to Brent Getz was sentenced on Monday to 16-32 years in prison followed by three years consecutive probation for the repeated rape of a child and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life under SORNA.
WEISSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Times Leader

Vargo and girlfriend arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC

WILKES-BARRE — Acting United States Marshal William Pugh Thursday announced the arrest of Robert Maverick Vargo, a 25- year-old man wanted for escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning. On July 17, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office investigated the escape of Vargo at the prison in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced, robbed FBI at gunpoint during drug sting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials sentence a man after they say he robbed an FBI agent at gunpoint during an undercover drug sting. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Damar Coad, 20, of Reading, pleaded guilty to robbing. the federal agent, who was undercover, at gunpoint during...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a scene in Hazleton, Monday evening, after receiving a call that gunshots were being fired. Police confirmed shots were fired in the city, near the area of North Locust Street between 9th and 10th Streets. Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker said shots were fired Monday evening, but […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nurse kicked, bit during alleged assault at hospital

Sayre, Pa. — An Athens woman accused of biting and kicking staff at the Robert Packer Memorial Hospital will appear in Bradford County court this week for a preliminary hearing. Desiree Holmes allegedly bit a nurse’s arm and kicked her in the side several times on June 24 when staff attempted to conduct a blood and urine test. The 29-year-old Holmes told staff she would urinate on the floor before going into a cup, Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department wrote in...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Animals seized from home of Northumberland County homicide suspects

Watsontown, Pa. — At least 24 animals were seized from a Northumberland County residence last week after the occupants were arrested for a homicide from 2020. The PSPCA assisted with retrieving 10 rabbits, five cats, six dogs, and three horses from the home at 415 Groover Road due to safety concerns with their continued care, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information officer for state police at Milton. The animals are being checked by a veterinarian and will be adopted out to new homes.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy