It was a race against time and windy conditions in East Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon after a grass fire sparked on the side of the interstate. An estimated 70 firefighters rushed to the westbound side of I-30, just east of Loop 820. Fortunately, though the fire grew to a third alarm, there are no buildings near the scene so evacuations were not necessary, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO