New Florida poll: Ron 61, Don 39

Looks like the kind of place a Bond villain would have. This staggering manor-like home is on the market for $14,000,000. It sits on secluded property in the heart of the city surrounded by live oaks. Double loggias connect the two wings of the home — and don't feel bad if you have to look up loggias (we did too). Its primary bedroom has a rotunda reading area. Don't forget the 4,800 square-foot guesthouse (with a three-car garage) the 1,429 square-foot cabana, three laundry rooms, pond, pool and a 1,942-square-foot garage. With 20% down, the estimated monthly payment is $77,208.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO