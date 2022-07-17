ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night...

fallriverreporter.com

whdh.com

Hanover Police: Public’s help requested in ID’ing exposure suspect

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA. The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.
HANOVER, MA
capecod.com

Fire breaks out in downtown Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out in downtown Falmouth around 7 PM Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 140 Main Street (Route 28) to find smoke coming from the two story building. Further investigation discovered a kitchen fire that was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Westport “Fork” landmark found damaged in another town

A famous Westport landmark was found this morning, but not in the same condition it was last seen. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, the “Fork” was located at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the traffic island at the intersection of West Main Road and Meeting House Lane.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old Massachusetts woman with warrants accused of biting and spitting on police officers, pouring beer on bus driver

A Massachusetts woman is facing a list of assault and battery charges. According to MBTA Transit Police, on Tuesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the South District received a radio call to respond to the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group on board an MBTA bus. The group had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The officers were met by the T operator who relayed a female poured, what the victim believed to be beer, over his head. Another member of the group kicked the buses door window prior to fleeing. The window sustained a spider web crack as a result. Based on a detailed description provided of the male who kicked the window and the female who doused the operator with beer the officers performed an area search and located the offending female, later identified as Shatia Butler, 24, of Boston and a male juvenile, 16, of Roxbury on Columbia Road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Wilmington hit-and-run investigation

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Karen Haught. She has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury. A heavily damaged car was towed from her home Wednesday...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

State Police shut down Route 495 because of armed suspect

ANDOVER – Parts of Route 495 were closed for hours Tuesday night because an armed suspect was barricaded inside a car near the Lawrence/Andover line. State Police said the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle.     WBZ I-Team sources said police were pursuing a bank robbery suspect and the chase ended on the side of the highway. There was a standoff for about three hours. Police described the situation as dynamic and dangerous. Shortly before 10 p.m., police said the suspect shot himself. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. There is no word on his condition. The highway was reopened Tuesday night. 
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police looking for suspect of reported larceny at local dollar store

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the above individual. According to Tiverton Police, on Wednesday, Officer Clemens responded to Dollar General on Stafford Road for a reported larceny. Video surveillance was reviewed, and it was determined that the suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord with...
TIVERTON, RI
capecod.com

Two people safe after boat goes up in flames off Dennis

DENNIS – Firefighters rushed to Sesuit Harbor after reports of a fully involved vessel offshore. Thick smoke could be seen from Provincetown. Two people on the boat escaped and made it to shore. One of them was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. The Coast Guard and Dennis Harbormaster were also responding to the scene where the approximately 38 foot vessel was fully involved. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
DENNIS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police release preliminary investigation into motorcycle crash on I-195 in Westport that left 20-year-old with life-threatening injuries

A motorcycle rider received life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Westport and Fall River border this morning. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6:45 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a motorcycle that struck a guardrail on Route 195 westbound East of Exit 14B in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Injuries, Delays on I-95 in Boxford

A four-car crash caused minor injuries and major traffic on I-95 Tuesday morning in Boxford, Massachusetts. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway near Route 97. One of the cars rolled over onto its side in the center median. It was towed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. At least two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.
BOXFORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Daily News

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead inside truck, ex-boyfriend killed by police

A person of interest wanted in connection with the disappearance of a missing Massachusetts woman was fatally shot by police not long after her body was discovered inside her truck. Mary Anderson was last seen alive in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., according to WCVB. She was driving her navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma at the time, police said. On Tuesday, authorities ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

