ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A new Missouri law makes it a crime for the homeless to sleep on state-owned land including under bridges and overpasses

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHlrm_0giiG11R00
Mathew and his girlfriend Vicki, who are both homeless, panhandle on a street on August 05, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • A new Missouri law makes it a crime for the homeless to sleep on state-owned lands, like under bridges and overpasses.
  • Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law over objections from his own administration that it would harm the homeless.
  • The law also dictates that cities can only use state funding for temporary shelters, not long-term housing.

A new Missouri law makes it a crime for the homeless to sleep on state-owned lands, such as under highway overpasses and bridges.

GOP Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law over objections from his own administration, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

The Missouri House had a "moment of silent prayer" and recited the Pledge of Allegiance before passing the legislation , which will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

The law states that "no person shall be permitted to use state-owned lands for unauthorized sleeping, camping, or long-term shelters." The first offense gets a warning, and the second gets a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by 15 days in prison, or a $750 fine, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Cities that don't "enforce any ordinances prohibiting public camping, sleeping, or obstruction of sidewalks," can be sued by the Missouri attorney general. Those "with a higher per-capita homelessness rate than the state average will not receive further state funding" until they lower their per-capital homelessness rate or enforce statewide bans, the legislation said.

In May, Valerie Huhn, the Missouri Department of Mental Health Director appointed by Parson, wrote a letter to Gov. Parson's budget office that the law would have a negative impact on the homeless, according to the Post-Dispatch, who has seen the letter. The governor signed the legislation in June.

"When people experiencing homelessness have criminal justice histories, it is difficult to find housing," Huhn wrote in the letter, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The legislation also dictates that cities can only use state and federal funds to build temporary camps for the homeless, instead of permanent housing, the Post-Dispatch reported. Huhn wrote that this too will have a negative impact on the unsheltered community, who may not be able to find living arrangements elsewhere.

"Private landlords statewide may choose not to lease to persons experiencing homelessness for a variety of reasons, such as no rental history, no credit or poor credit, or criminal justice histories," she wrote. "Stable housing is a key component of successful recovery."

Correction: An earlier version of this story mistated that the new law would make it a felony for homeless people to sleep on state-owned lands. The bill states it would be a Class C misdemeanor, as reported above.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 103

Donald Bentz
2d ago

I guess being in jail would mean 3 meals and a bed to sleep in every homeless person should go their make.their jails over crowded have a meal and clean bed on the state

Reply(2)
19
Patrick Clifton
2d ago

Homelessness is not always a choice,most people don't take the time to ask a homeless person,What happened? How did it come to this? It's time to educate society on hardships of those who have lost hope. I personally was homeless for 8yrs. I'm finally back on my feet, it's a struggle,especially if employers refuse to hire someone just cause there homeless.

Reply(6)
29
Dorothy Watkins
2d ago

maybe the Governor next issue shoot on site if you find a homeless person. Maybe he should take into account why the people are homeless like rents are to high and wages are to low. people don’t like living on the streets.

Reply(3)
20
Related
kttn.com

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

(Missouri Independent) – Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Missouri

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Missouri statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Persons#Housing First#Gop#The Missouri House#The Post Dispatch
PLANetizen

Missouri Criminalizes Sleeping Outside

A Missouri law passed late last month bans outdoor sleeping on state land, which critics say effectively criminalizes homelessness. According to an article by Kacen Bayless and Anna Spoerre in The Kansas City Star, “Public protests have called for Kansas City to find better, long-term solutions to housing the city’s approximate 2,000 people without homes.” The authors add that “The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, also requires local governments to financially support services like mental health treatments and short-term housing.”
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Audio: FBI responds to Missouri Attorney General’s cease and desist letter regarding audit of CCW data

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement released Friday on Twitter, the FBI’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says FBI auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

551K+
Followers
36K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy