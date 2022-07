Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO