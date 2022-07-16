ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Spotlight: A Vision of Pittsburgh

By Julia Weber
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most recent exhibition at The Frick Pittsburgh provides a stark contrast to the museum’s signature Renaissance-era paintings and tapestries — it’s about Pittsburgh. “Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary,” highlights the life and legacy of the 20th century artist through a diverse selection of his works. Following a photograph...

CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday classic coming to downtown Pittsburgh later this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A twist on a holiday classic is set to premiere in downtown Pittsburgh later this year. "Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker" will grace the stage in October with toe-tapping jazz music. This time around, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington are taking the A train from New York City to Pittsburgh, back to Strayhorn's roots and bringing something different for the holidays. "I heard it as a kid when it came out in 1960 because Billy came to be with us for Christmas and he brought this album. We said, 'Hey, this is pretty cool.' So all these years later now,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Level Green artist Natalie Condrac's miniatures make big impact on area art scene

A childhood fascination with miniature Christmas villages led to a life’s work for artist Natalie Condrac of Level Green. Six of her tiny tableaux are showing through Aug. 26 in the landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. She also is creating a new piece to be featured at “Colorful Collision,” an after-hours, 18-and-older event July 29 at Carnegie Science Center.
topshelfmusicmag.com

Puscifer abducts Pittsburgh into alternate dimension

If you need a little help finding yourself, as well as a better understanding of the world and the things in it, well, Puscifer might be able to help you out with that… although you might find yourself even more lost than before. Fair warning. After a six-year hiatus, Maynard James Keenan’s project Puscifer brought their headlining tour to Pittsburgh, supporting their last release of Existential Reckoning — a long wait for fans since its release in October of 2020. Alongside Keenan’s “Core Agents” were performing characters, investigating the album’s “alien abduction” theme. The immersive real-life Men in Black vibe gave the audience a true run for their money with this experience. With their strict no phone policy set in place (and heavily enforced), you were truly left with an incredible show put on before you without distraction and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 18-25

Local music performances are a little light this week because the annual Deutschtown Music Festival is set for the weekend, featuring over 400 acts from in and around the Pittsburgh area. (Look for my preview on the fest online this Wednesday!) While you wait for the festivities, here are a few touring acts touching down in the ‘Burgh.
this song is sick

A Massive New Mac Miller Mural Has Gone Up in Pittsburgh

An artist in Pittsburgh has paid homage to one of the city’s most beloved musicians, Mac Miller. A massive new Mac Miller mural has been created that shows Miller in all the different eras of his life, from when he was just a kid to one of his final photoshoots. The mural also has the Roberto Clemente bridge in the background, along with several of Mac Miller’s different album covers.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Carlotta

Carlotta is a sweet, medium-sized girl who would likely do best in a home with adults or even adults/older children (13 and up!). She is currently being treated for heartworm and would do best in a home without any other dogs so she can remain calm during her treatment period.
pghcitypaper.com

An outdoor dining guide, a seafood feast, and more Pittsburgh food news

956 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. instagram.com/pigsburghsquealers. On Sun., July 31, the Pigsburgh Squealers animal rescue group will host a summer "pig-nic" at Voodoo Brewing in New Kensington. Enjoy plant-based eats from Veggies N'At, desserts from Sweet Alchemy, and drinks from Voodoo Brewing. There will also be adoptable pigs from Pigsburgh Squealers. Tickets cost $35 and are available on the.
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: Let’s Rank the Pittsburgh Stadium Names

The rechristening of the gridiron on the North Shore has been the subject of innumerable opinions, articles and recriminations so far — and why would we try to stop that train?. Pittsburghers are, to say the least, perturbed that the former ketchup colosseum will be known as Acrisure Stadium...
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople area welcomes its 58th annual Horse Trading Days

For its 58th year, downtown Zelienople will be bustling for its annual Horse Trading Days festival. Over a three-day period from Thursday, July 21, to Saturday, July 23, the summer festival, presented by the Zelienople Area Business Association, will endeavor a variety of old-fashion food, music and contests. Matthew Edwards,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Famous Ribs restaurant opens in Collier

The promise of good food knows no boundaries, including state lines. “I have actually made the trek out to Weirton to partake in some Dee Jay’s wings, and they did not disappoint,” Devlin Robinson said. “They were definitely worth the drive.”. The state Senator from Bridgeville made...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
ellwoodcity.org

Carpenter’s Project Completes 50 Projects On 34 Homes

Two words said years ago by a man in need of help and two words heard by a group of volunteers who helped make that freedom happen. It was a moment that Steve Miller will never forget. Those words were spoken and heard after the Carpenter’s Project volunteers converted two steps into a ramp for a man who was homebound.
cranberryeagle.com

Mars firefighter was ‘one-of-a-kind’ teacher, leader

Among firefighters in Mars, Adams Township, and the whole of Western Pennsylvania, Jim Ellis was a household name. James “Jimmy” Ellis, Jr., who served as vice president of the Adams Area Fire District and as a captain with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, devoted much of his life to protecting others and to training other firefighters to do the same.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Do the Pittsburgh Pirates really need a new scoreboard?

Apparently the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to save the Steelers from all the sports fan outrage last week. Sure, the football team started it with the announcement July 11 that Heinz Field was changing its name to Acrisure Stadium, selling the naming rights to a Michigan-based financial and tech insurance company that almost no one in Southwestern Pennsylvania knew existed.
pghcitypaper.com

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

As unprecedented flight disruptions continue to waylay airline passengers across the country, recent data show cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport are among the highest. According to data compiled by CNN, 3.7% of flights leaving Pittsburgh were canceled between May 28 and July 13, the sixth most in the country. Cancellations,...
