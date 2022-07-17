Manhattan’s Upper West Side Sees Renewed Interest as New Developments Open to Residents

This exceptional home located in Berlin, Maryland, features 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Primary bedroom and bath with shower which includes body sprays, and jacuzzi tub, occupy the space behind the main kitchen with its own balcony overlooking your water views. You won’t have far to go when you enter your interior/exterior “guest quarters” complete with living room, bathroom, stackable washer and dryer, separate entrance with its own parking space. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio or screened in porch with confidence, to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.

BERLIN, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO