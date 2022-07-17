Manhattan’s Upper West Side Sees Renewed Interest as New Developments Open to Residents

This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 904 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Stephen Pliaconis. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Modern details include Central AC + Heat controlled by Nest Learning Thermostats, 7.5" European Oak Flooring, Grey Caeserstone Countertops and Custom Italian Cabinetry with under-cabinet LED Lighting combined with refined finishes of upgraded Miele Appliances (4 Burner Gas Stove, Convection Oven & Speed Oven) and Hansgrohe & Duravit Bath Fixtures... truly enhance the living experience from within. Dramatic 11.5' top floor high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows maximize air, light and showcase whimsical city lights and golden hour sunset views perfect for relaxing and winding down your day. Experience sky living in the Metropolis Tower II, constructed by trusted Webcor and built alongside the award-winning architecture firm Gensler. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. 1.7 acres of indoor/outdoor elevated resident-only amenities include… The MetNine Amenity Deck which contains a Heated Outdoor Pool and Spa + Cabanas, Putting Green, Dog Park, Lounge + Club Room with Chef-Caliber Kitchen, Fitness Center + Cycle/Yoga room, Spa/Steam room, Business Center, Billiard Room, Private Cinema Screening Room, Kid’s Playroom, Outdoor Pavilion w/ Firepits + BBQ area, and Wellness Garden. SELLER INCENTIVE: WILL TRANSFER REMAINING HOA CREDIT AMOUNT (~3 YEARS) + 1 DEEDED GARAGE PARKING SPOT AND INCLUDE FURNISHINGS.
Comments / 0