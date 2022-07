Kari Fezzey, a local bicyclist enjoying a bike tour, was hit by a drunk driver in Jefferson County, who she believes should be in jail after she was released shortly after. “The next thing I knew, I woke up confused. There were people standing around me that ended up being paramedics,” Fezzey said on the Dori Monson Show. “I later came to understand that I had been hit by a drunk driver and knocked unconscious. And I’m lucky I guess that it wasn’t worse, but I ended up going to the hospital.”

