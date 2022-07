Guitarist Joe Perry revealed the unique challenge of relearning his solo material as he prepares for shows with the revived Joe Perry Project. “We’ve been gearing up,” the rocker noted to Boston radio station WBUR. “I have seven solo albums and a lot have never really got worked [live]. The last one, for instance, we did one show at the Roxy in L.A. and the next day we went back in the studio to start working on the new [Hollywood] Vampires record, so I never really had a chance to promote the solo stuff the way I would have liked.”

