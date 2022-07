A member of the Omaha City Council is scheduled to get her day in court tomorrow (Thursday) as she fights a court order keeping her away from her ex-boyfriend. According to court records, 60-year-old Councilwoman Juanita Johnson looks to lift a protection order that prohibits her from any contact with 69-year-old Kay LeFlore for the next year.

