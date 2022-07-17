ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOLLOWUP: ‘Ghost bike’ at site of deadly hit-and-run

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Eddie for sending the photo. A “ghost bike” memorial is now up over the site where a hit-and-run driver killed a 63-year-old bicycle rider Friday night, along SW Spokane east of the West Seattle low bridge. The two-decades-old tradition is explained here – hundreds have been placed around the...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

Alki Community Council, Music Under the Stars, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday night sunset, photographed by Bill Schrier) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:. WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Thursday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is also open, 11 am-8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE PETS: Bernese Mountain Dog in your household?

TIME: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. We are West Seattle residents, and the proud new owners of a Bernese Mountain Dog (Obi Wan – now 1 year old). We are noticing a lot of Berners when we go for walks! We would like to form a West Seattle BMD group for playdates and perhaps other events.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Two unusual found items: Luggage, planter

We have a Lost/Found (Non-Pets) section in the WSB Community Forums, but these are both a bit beyond what we usually post there:. Joel found that luggage left on his lawn. “Looks like someone left it on the way to the airport packing up the car… It just got left on my lawn at Findlay. 4100 block, about six hours ago. Now I have it and I would like to return it to the West Seattle person who must have departed for Sea-Tac too quickly.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: Saturday brings the most nautical lineup ever

Three days until the West Seattle Grand Parade, so today we step up the previews. As had become an annual tradition pre-pandemic, we sat in on the parade-lineup meeting, where parade-team members arrange the entries into the order you’ll see on Saturday (July 23rd). The 70+ entries this year include more nautical-themed participants than past years.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Music, games, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park photo by Susan Romanenghi) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday:. WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Sunny, warm day means the city will open wading pools. That means EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

LOST CAT: Highland Park – July 21, 2022 11:06 am

Im beyond myself with grief as my kitty fell out my window yesterday around 1 pm from the second story and we haven’t seen him since, the last time he was out and about was in a different area but he’s been an indoor kitty since his accident the last time he went missing. he’s half blind and has neurological issues, he’s my specially kitty if seen please contact me.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE PETS: Cheech the Lowman Beach cat is headed home

This is not your average lost/found pet story. In the photo is a cat called Cheech, known and loved in the Lowman Beach area. One of his fans, Barbara, sent us the photo last week with a note explaining that Cheech – and his house, accessories, and food/water bowls, set out at the Murray Wet Weather Facility across from the beach – had suddenly vanished. Over the ensuing days, Cheech’s person, Amber, who lives neqrby and has cared for him for 13 years, explained on social media that Cheech always came home to snuggle at night, even though otherwise he had kind of become the neighborhood cat in recent months. She theorized that maybe someone had catnapped him thinking he was abandoned, which he most certainly was not. Cheech’s fans started leaving (chalked) messages of support:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

WEEKEND HEADS-UP The Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade on Saturday (July 23) will close California SW between Lander and Edmunds until early afternoon. Watch for parking restrictions on side streets, too, especially near the start and end of the route. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BABY BIRDS: Adorable gulls; caramel crows

Spring isn’t the only season in which you might see baby birds. Community naturalist Kersti Muul shares a report with photos:. While doing my weekly tern-colony surveys (earlier this week), I encountered my very first baby seagulls ever. I’ve renamed them french-fry cheetahs!. Also, They did it again!!...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening now, including one extra repair

SDOT says the West Seattle Bridge remains on track to reopen the week of September 12th, as announced almost six weeks ago. If you’re on the SDOT mailing list for the bridge and/or City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s newsletter list, you’ve probably seen the Friday updates on what’s been happening with bridge work. The last paragraph of last Friday’s SDOT update caught our attention:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Gas-leak response along Admiral Way hill

5:43 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to the 3000 block of 34th SW [map] for a gas leak, and the response may cause traffic issues on the uphill (northbound) side of the Admiral Way hill, north of the bridge. The leak is described as having been caused when somebody doing work at the house hit a pipe; Puget Sound Energy is reported to be on the way.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes (updated)

9:25 AM: SFD and SPD are headed to what’s reported as a two-car crash blocking traffic on Highland Park Way hill near Othello. The forecast has sunshine all day, and temperatures could get into the 80s. (Monday’s high was 74, only four degrees below normal.) BUSES, WATER TAXI,...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SURVEY: Senior Center of West Seattle wants to hear your thoughts about its future

Despite its name, the Senior Center of West Seattle is about far more than serving seniors. It’s also a public gathering and event space, a community service provider, and it has ground-floor business space, too. Now the center is at the crossroads of envisioning its future, and would like your thoughts on both what it’s doing now and what it should do in the future, via a strategic-planning process. Explains center executive director Amy Lee Derenthal, “Our board and staff are thinking big and long-term as we imagine the future of our organization and the community as a whole.” We previewed the survey, and it has open-ended questions, not just checkboxes; when you have a few moments, consider participating – the survey starts here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: West Seattle Big Band fills High Point Commons Park with music and people

A first tonight for the West Seattle Big Band – a concert at High Point Commons Park. This was the return of the annual summer Concert in the Park for the first time since 2019, but the traditional venue – Hiawatha Community Center‘s east lawn – isn’t available this year, so that called for a new venue. WSBB director Jim Edwards admitted he didn’t know what to expect, or who, but by our informal count, at least 100 people showed up to enjoy the evening and the music. You can see the spectators as well as the band in our recording of the concert:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ALKI ART FAIR: Two days until expanded festival begins

The Alki Art Fair also has a Kid Zone presented by Outer Space Seattle. And while there’s no admission charge, there are ways to support the festival, such as bidding in the silent auction inside the Bathhouse – organizers tell us you’ll be able to “Find everything from art to gift certificates from some of your favorite West Seattle eateries, museum and sports tickets, massages and more!” See the festival website here for the artist and music lineups. One more note: As with other returning events, this is a transition year – they’re not offering a shuttle this time, but you do have transportation options, such as the Water Taxi shuttle and Route 50 Metro bus.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Remembering Wendi Hirshberg, 1961-2022

Family and friends are remembering Wendi Hirshberg, and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Wendi Hirshberg passed away on July 4, 2022 from mesothelioma. After a 4-year fight to find a cure, she died in peace, surrounded by her immediate family. Born September 24, 1961, Wendi was a West Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park, new location

Another beautiful evening is forecast for Tuesday – clear and warm. Spend part of it outside enjoying live, lively music from the West Seattle Big Band, bringing back its annual Concert in the Park. New location this year – High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham) – since Hiawatha’s closure means it’s out of the mix as a concert venue this year, even for outdoor shows. This is an annual free concert that the WSBB performs for the community – you’ll see and hear about 20 musicians, directed by Jim Edwards, performing classic songs, both instrumental and vocal arrangements. (Never seen them? Check out video of past concerts.) The WSBB is celebrating its 25th anniversary, founded by West Seattle High School alumni in 1996 (here’s the backstory). They donate their time at other shows throughout the year to support local students – this one, however, is free, so bring a picnic dinner, blankets and/or chairs, and enjoy the Concert in the Park starting at 7 pm Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Homeowner’s Insurance?

Good to hear about the NW group. We’ve been mostly happy with Mutual of Enumclaw but I wanted just to get new quotes just to shop around for possible better rates. Thanks!
ENUMCLAW, WA
westseattleblog.com

BASEBALL: West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars take tournament title

Last weekend, we mentioned the West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars were headed to the Battle of the Bats Tournament in Tacoma, 16 teams from around the state. They returned home as champions! Here’s the update:. The West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars went 5-0 over the weekend and...
SEATTLE, WA

