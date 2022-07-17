ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

Great Bend Post
 4 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway...

Kansas pilot dies in small plane crash, fire

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in a small plane crash just before 10a.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 AA Newport 28 Single-engine fixed wing aircraft piloted by Gary L. Knight, 68, Lansing, was southbound south of U.S. 24 just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Kansas City officer shot during traffic stop has died

KANSAS CITY—The police officer shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in North Kansas City has died, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Department. Just after 10:40a.m., Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, stopped a Ford Taurus for an expired temporary license plate near 21 Street North...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Hover board crash at Lake Perry’s ‘Party Cove’ reported by Kansas Game Wardens

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”
PERRY, KS
KSNT News

Drone helps catch Topekans accused of stealing from Kansas salvage yard

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday following a break-in at a salvage yard in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75. Deputies said they saw two men at the salvage yard and were soon joined by other members of law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed after 2 killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Two people died in an accident and one was arrested just after 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Platt, 27, Meriden, was northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle struck...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, Kansas, police locates missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | James was located and is safe. Original story | Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and is out in the dangerous heat. According to KCKPD, Michael James, 76, was...
JC Post

Kansas deputy found cocaine during traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before midnight Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near 125th and Jordan Road in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy found illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Deputies and game wardens searching Clinton Lake on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Friends reported Rodriguez missing just before 4p.m. Saturday and several agencies in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

$75,000 damage after fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three people escaped a fire at their Kansas home on Monday evening. Just before 5:30p.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire at 1332 SW Boswell Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. As they arrived, crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-story house....
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: 1 dead, another critically injured in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one dead and one in critical condition in Kansas City. Just after 11:30p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 Block of North Fifth Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. First responders found two men outside, the victims of apparent gunfire.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

