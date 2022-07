On behalf of our entire community, our City Council colleagues and City staff, we have many reasons to celebrate the significant milestone of the relinquishment of the 710 freeway corridor. On June 29, 2022, the California Transportation Commission returned over 50 acres of property to its rightful owners – the people of Pasadena as part of the relinquishment agreement. After decades of uncertainty we can now focus on re-envisioning the 710 stub and re-stitching our City.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO