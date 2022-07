British Triathlon has been praised for being ‘true to itself’ over the issue of transgender inclusion by the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation.The national governing body announced earlier this month that from the start of 2023 it will have just two competition categories for over-12s at elite and grassroots level – open and female – with the latter only open to athletes assigned the female sex at birth.In doing so it became the first British sports governing body to include trans women in a new open category, rather than one separate to the male and female categories.British Triathlon have...

