All citizens of Collier County — you need to be aware of what is happening on Marco Island. A political action committee has been formed and their acronym is C4BM. These activists have banded together with their end goal being to ban vacation rentals on Marco Island. Interestingly Marriott Corporation has recently joined this PAC. What could be their interest? This group has successfully twisted the collective arm of the island’s City Council to put on the upcoming ballot on Aug. 23 a referendum to ban a homeowner’s vested right to rent their homes for less than 30 days at a time. Most Americans get a week or two of vacation — not 30 days in a row. Their major reason for the proposed ordinance (which will restrict rentals and violates Florida law) is “noise.” Yet police records show very few noise complaints and those complaints often end up not being legitimate. Noise is rarely an issue on our quiet Island. And we all know we have an amazing police force on Marco who are ever present to deal with any potential problems.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO