When I saw the aerial for this charming waterside home on Dogwood Creek leading to the Chesapeake Bay, I realized the house had started its life as a prefabricated structure. The simple rectangular shape had been opened up to the panoramic water views with an addition of a screened porch that wrapped around the facades facing the water. Single sloped roofing cover the porches for a low country look and the simple plain Vanilla design was transformed into Neapolitan. The house is nestled near the top of a knoll that gently slopes down to the water and groupings of mature trees on both sides of the house and tall native grasses at the water’s edge provide privacy from the neighboring houses. The grounds are a blend of expanses of lawn enhanced by plantings inspired by British gardens.

NANTICOKE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO