ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Reports: Cyndi Lauper’s son arrested in NYC after police find him in stolen car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ea8yg_0gihFERr00

NEW YORK — The son of two-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper was arrested on Thursday after police said he was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to published reports.

Declyn “Dex” Thornton Lauper, 24, was charged with one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, People reported. He was reportedly released with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date, according to the website.

According to the New York City Police Department, Declyn Lauper was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. EDT in Manhattan after police observed a 2014 Mercedes-Benz illegally double-parked, Fox News reported.

After running a computer check, police determined that the car had been stolen, the news outlet reported. According to TMZ, the car was reported stolen two years ago and the plates were registered to a different vehicle.

Declyn Lauper is a rapper with 2.3 million Instagram followers and has previously collaborated with G-Eazy, People reported. He is also an actor who has voiced characters in the animated series, “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox News reported.

He is the only child of 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper, who rose to fame with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in 1983; and David Thornton, whom she married in 1991. The Laupers and Thornton previously appeared together on the singer’s reality series, “Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual,” which aired for one season in 2013, according to People.

Declyn Lauper reportedly shared a photo of himself and his mother in an Instagram story.

“Say what you want about me but keep my mother’s name out your mouth,” he allegedly wrote. “I couldn’t have asked God for a better mother.”

In an Instagram post after the arrest, Declyn Lauper wrote, “No time for TMZ, I just want some privacy, I just want some time for me!”

Representatives for Cyndi Lauper and Declyn Lauper did not immediately respond to a request for comment, People reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him

R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
G Eazy
Person
Cyndi Lauper
rolling out

Boosie goes off on Georgia police while handcuffed (video)

Boosie feels targeted in his new town of residence. In a five-minute video posted by TMZ, the rapper goes off on local authorities while being handcuffed and detained as officers searched his vehicle. The reason for the search and detainment was a smell of marijuana coming from Boosie’s vehicle, the officer said in the body-cam footage. The officer also said he found two bags of marijuana in Boosie’s vehicle.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Rapper Snoopy Blue Murdered in Shooting

Up-and-coming rapper Snoopy Blue has died. The 45-year-old musician, whose real name is Demond Camper, was shot and killed in a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday, July 9, according to multiple outlets, including the Daily Breeze. Although details of the shooting and subsequent investigation remain unclear, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#City Police#Fox News#Mercedes Benz#Tmz
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black's Attorney Says Oxycodone Pills That Led To His Arrest Were Prescribed

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Kodak Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen says the Oxycodone pills he had on him at the time of his recent arrest were prescribed. Cohen told TMZ Kodak has “battled chronic pain” since he was shot in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI weekend. Therefore, Cohen says the pain killers are “necessary” to treat the injury.
NFL
BET

Houston DJ, D Baby, Dies After Falling From Girlfriend’s Apartment Balcony

DJ D Baby, a beloved up-and-coming DJ from Houston, has died after falling four stories from her girlfriend’s balcony. According to Houston Chronicle, DJ D Baby (Darian Lewis), 23, fell on July 4 from the 13th floor balcony of a high-rise apartment on Austin Street onto the 9th floor pool deck, per police report. She was then rushed to a local hospital where died on July 13.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

Police: 3 people found dead after blood seen coming from a Florida condominium

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people were found dead on Sunday in a Florida home after police received a call about blood seen coming from inside. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Facebook that officers did a welfare check on a home on Sunday just before 10 p.m. after they got a call about blood coming from inside a condominium. The officers made their way through the condominium and found multiple bodies in one of the bedrooms.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy