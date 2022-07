Hundreds of people got a break from high gas prices Tuesday when a Davenport gas station lowered its price to $2.38 per gallon. The Big 10 Mart on the corner of West 53rd and North Pine Streets changed its price from $3.99 per gallon to $2.38 just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, drawing in over 200 vehicles in just a two-hour span. Nearly 100 people lined their vehicles up to wait for the cheap gas before the price even changed, stretching down North Pine Street and around the corner to West 54th Street.

