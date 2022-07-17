Newsstand: Michigan alum Jake Cronenworth named to MLB All-Star team

Michigan baseball alum Jake Cronenworth was named to his second MLB All-Star team on Saturday afternoon, replacing Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins. The San Diego Padres second baseman is participating in the summer exhibition for the second time in his career.

Cronenworth is batting .241 this year with nine home runs and 49 runs batted in. He is getting on base at a .337 clip and slugging .394 on the season. While his numbers may not be All-Star caliber by most standards, he posted a .315 batting average and .945 OPS during the month of June.

Cronenworth played at Michigan from 2013-15, garnering All-Big Ten second-team honors twice. He was also a freshman All-American and the Big Ten Tournament’s most outstanding player during the 2015 postseason.

He made an impact both as a hitter and pitcher in Ann Arbor. Cronemworth had a .312 batting average in 180 games while posting a 2.76 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 98 innings. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. The Padres acquired him after the 2019 season in a trade with Tommy Pham for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards.

Tuesday’s All-Star game is set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Michigan quote of the day

“It was cool. I promised my kids, gosh, I don’t know long ago, that if I ever won, we’d eat ice cream out of the Stanley Cup. I made sure with the keepers here [of the Cup] if it was OK to eat ice cream out of it and they said, ‘Yeah, have at it,’ so I was able to keep my promise to the kids.”

– Former Michigan hockey player and Colorado Avalance defenseman Jack Johnson on day with the Stanley Cup

Headlines of the day

