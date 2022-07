Kelly Rowland has slammed Sesame Place after claims it “ignored” two young Black girls who went to visit the theme park last weekend. Rowland called out Sesame Place – a US theme park based on the children’s TV show Sesame Street – after the incident, which went viral after a video was shared of the moment. A performer dressed as Sesame Street character Rosita seemingly ignores two young Black children who try to catch the attention of the character at the theme park. The performer then appears to offer a “no” gesture to the young girls while shaking the hands of others around them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO