New York City, NY

Without Ivana, There’s No ‘The Donald’

By Gwenda Blair
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. In the fall of 1976, Donald John Trump was a 30-year-old licensed real-estate broker from Queens who favored burgundy suits and burgundy patent-leather shoes. He...

Sandra Scarbrough
4d ago

Ivana was an Icon of the 1990s! The beautiful elite people, her and then businessman Donald Trump made a strikingly lovely couple, always appearing in magazines, Ivana gave Donald three beautiful, talented children, even after they parted they remained friends when the smoke of a heated divorce cleared. Trump always had an eye for beauty, hes ended up now with a real prize Melania.

Jackie M. Kuenzi
2d ago

Liked her so much more than the two trophy wives- she had personality and spunk along with her brains and beauty

