Victims IDd after sheriff’s office helicopter crash kills 4 in New Mexico

Helicopter crash: A Metro 2 helicopter with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office crashed on Saturday. (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office)

Four people were killed Saturday when a helicopter for a New Mexico sheriff’s office crashed, authorities said.

Update 10:25 p.m. EDT July 17: In a news release, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jayme Fuller identified those killed in the crash as follows:

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Larry Koren

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Fred Beers

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Levison

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King

“The helicopter and its crew were assisting with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics needs to fire crews on the ground,” Fuller stated, confirming that the helicopter crashed at 7:20 p.m. MDT.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, police and firefighters from across New Mexico lined Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to the fallen first responders, saluting as the bodies were escorted to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Albuquerque.

Original report: According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, a Metro 2 helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico. There were three members of the sheriff’s office and one employee from the Bernalillo County Fire Department on the aircraft when it crashed.

Jayme Fuller, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the Albuquerque Journal that the helicopter was returning to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters at the East Mesa Fire.

“There are no known survivors,” Fuller said. “At this time the investigation into this incident is in its preliminary stages. As we learn further details, we will provide them through official press releases.”

The New Mexico State Police confirmed the crash around 12:15 a.m. MDT on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office has used its helicopters to provide aerial firefighting and other assistance across the state, KRQE-TV reported. Over the past few days, the sheriff’s office has used the Metro 2 helicopter to fight the Atalaya Fire near Santa Fe and a small fire in the East Mountains near Albuquerque, according to the sheriff’s office.

Data from FlightAware, an online flight tracking tool, indicated that the Metro 2 helicopter, N911SZ, last recorded a position around 2:32 p.m. MDT on Saturday “near Las Vegas,” the television station reported. The sheriff’s office also operates a second helicopter. It was not involved in Saturday’s operations, according to KRQE.

The sheriff’s office and the New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident, KOAT-TV reported. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also preparing to investigate the crash.

Early Sunday, Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty tweeted, “I am absolutely devastated. Holding loved ones in my heart.”

In a statement, state Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Jason Bowie said the four people who were killed were heroes.

“Today, our hearts are broken by the tragic and distressing news that we lost four of the state’s finest public servants, killed in the line of duty,” Bowie said. “It’s a sacrifice no one should have to make.”

