ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Control Your Business Exit

By Stephen B. Dunbar III, JD, CLU
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CID45_0gigY3rP00
Getty Images

Owning a business is all-encompassing. The buck stops at your front door. It often feels like no one else cares quite as much or works quite as hard as you do. And it’s easy to get caught up in a false mindset of, “If I don’t do it, it’ll never get done.”

It’s why walking away when the time comes can feel like such a wrench. A bit like selling a much-loved home or seeing your kids head off to college. For some owners, this will mean passing the company onto the next generation of the family, while for others it will involve selling to a third party. And spoiler alert: There’s nothing I can suggest that will completely remove the emotional upheaval of saying goodbye to a business that you’ve poured your heart and soul into for years.

However, the good news is that there are ways to control the financial elements of exiting, especially if you’re planning to sell and therefore need to find a buyer. This is something many owners leave right until the moment they want to step aside and, as a result, they can often find themselves locked inside a gilded cage. After all, it’s perfectly normal for the process of finding the right buyer to take three, four or even five years. Which means no matter how much your business is worth, the amount of time between deciding you want to exit and actually doing so can be frustratingly long.

Here are three ways to get ahead of the game now and control your exit on your terms:

1. Set your timeline well in advance

Rather than wait until you’re starting to wind down, the moment to decide how and when you want to sell your business is while you’re at the top of your game. For most owners, that probably means somewhere around their early 50s, well ahead of retirement age but with enough experience to get the process right.

Having this clear timeline in place helps create a sense of structure and orderliness for both the sale itself and for how you go about steering the company toward it in the meantime.

2. Identify the who

Of course, a major part of preparing your business to be bought is finding someone to sell it to. As previously discussed, this is a process that can take several years and should involve carefully vetting potential buyers for whether their values, aspirations and ideas for the business’s performance and culture align with yours. That way, you can ensure the company continues to be run in your image even after you exit. (This is equally relevant if you’re passing the baton to a loved one too).

3. Be smart about the how

Once you’ve identified your buyer, the key question to answer is how the purchase will be financed. One option here is that that your buyer has sufficient cash or bank financing to purchase your business outright – which is great! Another is that they don’t have sufficient capital (either owned or borrowed) to finance the deal in one transaction. So instead, you complete an installment sale where you allow the buyer to make payments to you over an extended period.

Or you could opt for a tax efficient third option: the hybrid. Here you set up a tax-sheltered Institutional Corporate Life Insurance policy that you regularly add money to in the years between identifying your buyer and completing your exit. At point of sale, you then invest this fund into the business (giving you an increased cost basis) before bonusing it to the buyer as a salary expense. They then use the money to help finance their purchase of the company, which also makes them more “bankable” for the rest of the loan they need. Unlike in the first two options, this hybrid path lets you benefit from several significant tax breaks. So, make sure you speak to a qualified financial adviser who can help you structure it as effectively as possible.

Whichever path you plan to take, whatever the value of your business and whenever you intend to exit, these three steps can help you do so in a way that ensures you get the best possible financial outcome for yourself and for future generations of your family.

What’s more, it can even lessen the emotional strain of stepping away by giving you more time to mentally prepare for it. So, when the time comes, it will feel like less of a shock and more of an exciting transition into a relaxing and enjoyable life after business ownership. Because let’s be honest, you’ll have earned it!

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Executive VP, Equitable Advisors

Stephen Dunbar, Executive VP of Equitable, has built a thriving financial services practice where he empowers others to make informed decisions and take charge of their future. He and his team advise on over $3B in AUM and $1.5B in protection coverage. As a National Director of DEI for Equitable, Stephen acts as a change agent for the organization, creating a culture of diversity and inclusion. He earned a bachelor's in Finance from Rutgers and a J.D. from Stanford.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Should You Ask for a Raise? How to Tell When It's Time

When thinking about improving our financial health, most of us focus on our spending. We resolve to create a budget and stick to it, skip the daily latte at our favorite coffee spot, become a one-car family, cut cable or trade an exotic vacation for a staycation. And it’s true:...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

What You Should Look for in a Financial Professional

For most Americans, the do-it-yourself approach to finances can only get you so far. While many people start out managing their own long-term financial plan, when life changes bring new challenges, they may decide it is time to start working with a financial professional. These changes could be moving into a new stage of life, such as getting married or having a child, or considering financial opportunities, such as buying a home or starting a new job.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

With High Inflation and an Uncertain Stock Market, Do I Have Enough to Retire?

It’s an unusual time for people approaching retirement. While everyone wants to know if they are financially ready to retire, rising inflation and a slumping stock market may be fueling doubts. Some – especially those without a solid financial plan – may wonder if they need to keep working longer until there is more financial and geopolitical stability.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

How Big Should My Emergency Fund Be?

Let's talk about how much you should save in your emergency fund and go over some ways that the savings positively impact your life. What's up, everybody? It's your boy, Brandon Copeland, aka Professor Cope, and you are now tuned to another episode of Cope'ing With Money. If you've been...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors
Kiplinger

With Markets Down, Is Now the Time for Young People to Invest?

“Should I invest some of the cash I've been sitting on?”. I work with several successful young professionals who have done well in the past decade – building careers and businesses that have generated substantial cash flow and are poised to build a sizable net worth through investing. But they haven’t experienced a combination of such volatile events that the United States hasn’t seen in many years — a bear stock market, falling prices for cryptocurrencies, rising inflation, skyrocketing prices for homes and gasoline and the war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

How Women Can Get What They Want (and Need) from a Financial Adviser

The personal finance industry has improved its female-focused inclusion in recent years, but there is still work to be done. Whether it be one-on-one meetings where goals and priorities are not truly addressed or where a woman feels left out of the conversation, women report feeling as though they’re not receiving the same guidance they want and need from an adviser.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Student Loan Forgiveness: Navigating the Maze

The Department of Education announced a short-term opportunity for expanded loan forgiveness in an effort to remedy the past administrative failures and inaccuracies of the federal forgiveness program. The changes, which will impact the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) or long-term forgiveness programs, are expected to bring millions of borrowers closer to student loan forgiveness. However, deciphering the eligibility requirements can be very confusing for borrowers.
CREDITS & LOANS
Kiplinger

Tax Implications When NCAA Student Athletes Make Money

This is the first academic year that NCAA student-athletes have been able to earn money for their accomplishments and popularity. The governing body created “name, image and likeness” guidelines in July 2021 from which participants can profit in various ways. This April, there was another first-time occurrence for...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Kiplinger

Rising Interest Rates, Falling Bonds and a Possible Way Forward

As interest rates rise, are you wondering if the bonds in your portfolio are still the wise investment you once thought?. If you are having second thoughts about bonds, you aren’t the only one. In the latter part of 2021, even Bill Gross, known as the “Bond King,” said that bonds belong in the “investment garbage can.”
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Retirees, A Healthy Condo Has a Flush Reserve Fund

Champlain Tower South in Surfside, Fla., was in dire need of repairs when the 40-year-old building partially collapsed in June 2021, killing 98 people. In 2018, an engineer's report identified significant structural damage, and a tentatively settled class action lawsuit alleges that work on a nearby building destabilized the Champlain structure. But there's another culprit: the inadequate funding for essential repairs at aging condo buildings -- a national problem.
SURFSIDE, FL
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Zips Higher as Netflix Earnings Impress

Tech stocks were the clear Wall Street winners on Wednesday – thanks to a well-received earnings report from Netflix (NFLX). Its shares added to Tuesday's big gains, jumping 7.4% after the video streaming giant reported a bottom-line beat in the second quarter, as well as a slimmer-than-expected subscriber loss.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock

Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Twitter Earnings on Tap, But All Eyes on Musk Court Battle

The second-quarter earnings season got off to a rocky start last week following disappointing reports from several big banks. Wall Street will stay focused on how the financial sector fared over the three-month period, but notable names from other corners of the market are featured on this week's earnings calendar, as well. Among them are communication services stocks Twitter (TWTR, $37.22) and Netflix (NFLX, $185.77), as well as healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, $177.76).
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

7 Common Investing Myths, Debunked

If there's one thing the financial world will never run short on, it's suggestions. No matter where you turn in this industry, you'll find all the investing advice you could ever want. Unfortunately, you're bound to run into investing myths, too. You don't have to read Kiplinger or turn on...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Do You Have Gun Stocks in Your Funds?

Mass shootings in the U.S. have become a quotidian part of American life. Just as the public was struggling to understand the May rampage at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the carnage of a July Fourth shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has shocked the country yet again.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Bleak Bank Earnings, Inflation Data

Stocks' volatility continued Thursday, sparked by a weak start to second-quarter earnings season and another sizzling inflation update. On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.5%) this morning said profit in the second quarter was down 28% from the year-ago period, while revenue rose a modest 1%. The financial firm also said it is suspending stock buybacks in order to boost its capital reserves. Fellow big bank Morgan Stanley (MS, -0.4%) also saw its profit sink – down 29% year-over-year – while revenue plunged 11%.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Which Type of Donor-Advised Fund Is Right for You?

When people first think of donor-advised funds (DAFs), they naturally turn to the national funds — the big-box stores of the donor-advised world. Yet, in 2021, nearly 30% of our new accounts at DonorsTrust rolled over from large, national DAF providers, such as Fidelity Charitable. Community foundations and Jewish...
CHARITIES
Kiplinger

The 27 Best Smart Home Devices

When The Jetsons aired in 1962, a wisecracking robotic maid named Rosey seemed like something out of a science fiction novel. Fast-forward 60 years, and a robotic vacuum—with less sass—is just one of many smart-technology devices people have in their homes. “Virtually everything in your home has the...
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy