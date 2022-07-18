ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Frankford

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot twice Saturday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison Street and Tackawanna Street.

The victim was brought to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not provided information on a suspect or motive at this time.

Mona Lynn
5d ago

Why are we blaming the curfew instead of the lax parent(s)? Why are they not being handled when their children are out after curfew?

Robert Mendick
5d ago

The violent Purge movies from several years ago seem to now have a particular relevance to Philly. From 7pm to 7am in Philly, similar as during the Purge, it is best to stay home behind locked doors.

Linnette thomas
5d ago

I see the curfew rules are working wonderfully.

CBS Philly

Driver Facing Charges After Stealing SEPTA Maintenance Truck, Crashing Into Wall During Police Chase In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a crazy scene in North Philadelphia on Friday morning. SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News one of their maintenance trucks was stolen. Police chased the driver who eventually crashed into a wall at Hunting Park and Ridge Avenues. The suspect was not hurt but is now facing charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

40-Year-Old Woman, 15-Year-Old Charged In Connection With Accidental Shooting Of 11-Year-Old In Logan, DA’s Office Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old are being charged in connection with an accidental shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The DA’s Office said Tiara Williams allegedly left a loaded gun unsecured in the home. The 15-year-old is accused of getting a hold of the gun and unintentionally shooting an 11-year-old girl. Investigators say the girl was a family friend. She was shot once in her shoulder and is in stable condition. According to the DA’s Office, there were no other children at the home without any adults at the time of the shooting. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of children and has been ordered to relinquish all firearms. The 15-year-old is being charged as a juvenile with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
