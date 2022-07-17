ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

8 Best Ball Bust & League Winner Candidates: AFC West (2022 Fantasy Football)

By Mike Fanelli
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral factors go into building a winning best ball team. One of those factors is identifying which players will let your team down and bust. Another is knowing which players have league-winning upside, especially in the later rounds. To help you build an elite best ball roster, I will identify the...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fantasypros.com

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Early Pick (2022)

It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports Illustrated

Quarterback ADP Report: Battle for No. 2 After Josh Allen

In traditional fantasy football leagues, the quarterback position has the broadest range of outcomes when it comes to average draft position (ADP). Scoring, league size, format and draft site are some of the reasons for this. When researching all 32 teams, I used the National Fantasy Football Championship for my...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo officially given permission to seek trade

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have officially granted QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his agents permission to seek a trade after returning to practices. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports from yesterday stated that Garoppolo had returned to practice and was targeting mid-August as a return...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Denver, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Denver, CO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Local
California Sports
fantasypros.com

MLB Trade Value Risers & Fallers: Corey Seager, Luis Castillo, Nick Castellanos (2022)

Each week, FantasyPros publishes a fantasy baseball trade chart. The chart contains player values designed to help you assess the overall weight of both sides of a trade. The weekly trade charts also keep track of the changes in a player’s value from the previous week. But sometimes, the reasons for a change aren’t obvious. “Why is player X gaining three points in value this week when player Y, who had an even better week, remained the same?”
MLB
fantasypros.com

3 Tight End Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football: RB Sleepers

I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Overvalued Rookie Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at rookie running backs Pat Fitzmaurice feels are overvalued in 2022 redraft fantasy football leagues. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Overvalued Rookies to Avoid. James Cook (RB – BUF) Everyone seems to love Buffalo as a landing...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Russell Wilson
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller seeking new contract

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with two years left on his current deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Everyone got paid in Vegas during the 2022 NFL offseason — QB Derek Carr, WRs Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams and edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That list leaves out Waller who has ascended since first signing his deal that pays him up to about 14 million over the next two years, a bargain for a player generally considered a top-five tight end. According to Spotrac, Waller's current calculated market value is around $15.5 million per year. He made an appearance at training camp, showing he isn't threatening a holdout at this point, and the two parties are continuing to work on a deal, according to Rapoport. In a suddenly loaded Las Vegas offense, Waller is currently going on average at TE5 in PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, a mark he has cleared twice in the last three years.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo progressing well, targeting mid-August

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been throwing for weeks and is currently working on not just throwing deep but doing so multiple times. The target date is mid-August for a full clearance. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rapoport said that Garoppolo is working toward returning to the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Playoff Games#Chargers#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Kansas City Chiefs#Underdog Fantasy#Den
Sports Illustrated

SI Fantasy’s 2022 Staff Predictions

It’s time for research. Fantasy football drafts are approaching and we’ve got you covered here at SI Fantasy with everything you need to know for the upcoming season. Nine of our experts recently released their season forecasts, providing predictions for their sleepers, busts, top rookies, late-round quarterbacks and comeback players. We’ve consolidated all nine of these pieces here into one easy-to-digest format.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Andrew Erickson’s Analysis & Takeaways (2022)

It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
NFL
fantasypros.com

7 Players That Deserve A Second Chance (2022 Fantasy Football)

How many times have you said, “That’s it! I’m never again drafting this guy!” with a few F-bombs thrown in there? For me, at least two or three dozen times. However, how many times have you changed your mind and drafted that player the following year?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Fantasy Flops: AFC North

I am irrationally bullish on the Baltimore Ravens offense in 2022, so this is one of my toughest calls in the series. The Baltimore Ravens will be more run-heavy in 2022–think back to how they ran their offense in 2019 and 2020. Mark Andrews had his career season the...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 15 (2022)

This is the first time in nearly three months that fantasy managers can take a minute and catch their collective breath. It’s been a daily grind of monitoring box scores, scouting minor leaguers, and hoping against hope to avoid catastrophic injury. The All-Star break is a time to reassess....
MLB
fantasypros.com

5 Wide Receivers to Target in the Middle Rounds (2022 Fantasy Football)

It tends to be easier to know which selections to make earlier in drafts. However, things can quickly turn into chaos as reaches occur and players in your queue are sniped just ahead of you. It’s important to have a strategy for the middle rounds. Let’s take a look at players you should target in the middle rounds of your fantasy football drafts. And you can get more round-by-round strategy and advice below:
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy