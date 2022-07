Knotts was so much fun! And just like that, Assumption School of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s (ABVM)’s Summer Camp Gator closes with a bang! For most of these young campers, they were so ready to be outside and have any sort of social interaction after the difficult pandemic years. Clearly missing out on over a year and a half of honing their skills and flexing those muscles, socially and relationally, it is great to see them thrive! So see ya next year friends!

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO