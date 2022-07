Greece is the Mediterranean family’s mellow, hippyish sibling. Its craggy islands topped with distinctive clusters of sugar-cube houses are the stuff of travel ads the world over – but there’s more colour and contrast to this nation than the pin-ups (usually of the Cycladic Islands) let on. From Athens’ hot, dusty hills and crumbling temples – set against grimy-hip graffitied streets and a great bar scene that the marketing photos, too, forget – to tiny, trapped-in-time islands like Milos and Symi, you could go to Greece 20 summers in a row and barely scratch the surface of its pretty landscapes....

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO