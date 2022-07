Proverbs 15:22 NIV‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.”. We have all heard the expression, “teamwork makes the dream work,” but have we all considered that working together requires collaboration? I didn’t say cooperation, but collaboration. To cooperate means to join, assist, a joint effort,...