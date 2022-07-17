Pickleball is taking over Central Park

River view – The city’s streets are alive with every manner of dining: in sheds, at tables lining the streets, at the curbs, in front of the restaurant and at tables lined up in front of what once was a neighboring business storefront that’s now shuttered. While dining a la street is the new normal, it’s nice to have the option to find a restaurant where the sounds and sights – and more and more lately, the smells of the city – can be left behind, while knowing, like it or not, that they’ll be there when you return home.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO