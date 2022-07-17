ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pickleball is taking over Central Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York — Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dawn until...

NBC New York

Central Park's Loeb Boathouse Is Closing for Good This Fall

A well-known Central Park restaurant is closing its doors for good, after its reopening following a prolonged pandemic closure. The Loeb Boathouse, which sits along the easternmost edge of the Central Park Lake, will permanently close come October. The restaurant reopened in March 2021 after temporarily shutting down in Oct. 2020 during the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
portwashington-news.com

Grand Opening Of F45

On July 6, 2022, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of F45 Training, located at 5 Soundview Marketplace. New York State Senator Anna Kaplan attended the ribbon cutting event for F45 Training Port Washington, the newest location of the F45 global fitness community that specializes in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven. F45 Training Port Washington opened on July 9 and is located in the Soundview Marketplace Shopping Center.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
NY1

Loeb Boathouse permanently closing

Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse will permanently close on Oct. 16, according to the New York Department of Labor’s office. The restaurant, which is known for its lakeside view in the middle of Central Park for over 150 years, is closing “due to rising labor and costs of goods” and will cause 163 employees to lose their jobs, according to the notice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYCPlugged

Spend Your Next Daycation at This Stylish Rockaway Beach Retreat

Do you hear that? Mid-Summer is calling. Now is the perfect time to grab the season’s essentials (sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuit, etc.) and hit the nearest getaway for an amazing daycation. If you’re looking for a fresh take on visiting The Rockaways, we have just the plug you need for an elevated escape from the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two New York Restaurants Named Top 50 In The World

New York is known for its amazing people, culture, and food and you know we love to eat. Recently the world’s best restaurants have just been announced and two restaurants from New York made the list. In London, one of the most prestigious awards on the plant, the 2022 iteration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced and New York was well represented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Somers Golf Club Cigar Bar, Golf Simulators to Move Forward

Somers residents voiced their concerns last Wednesday about a proposed cigar lounge and four indoor golf simulators planned for Somers National Golf Club at the Heritage Hills condominium complex. Feedback for the plan was heard at a public hearing held by the Somers Planning Board, which has been reviewing the...
SOMERS, NY
mainlinetoday.com

The Mansion at Glen Cove Is an Ideal Getaway for Main Liners

Located on Long Island’s Gold Coast, the Mansion at Glen Cove is the perfect spot for a relaxing retreat for Main Line residents. DRIVE TIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes. Situated on Long Island’s Gold Coast, where Gilded Age tycoons built palatial homes surrounded by acres of immaculate landscaping at the turn of the last century, the Mansion at Glen Cove is a regal Georgian home on 55 acres of meticulously tended lawns. Dine at the mansion’s upscale restaurant or alfresco in the garden or by the pool. And be sure to book an invigorating treatment at the on-site MYW Studio Massage, or an indoor or outdoor stand-up paddleboard session at the yoga studio.
GLEN COVE, NY
Fast Casual

Wing It On opening 2nd New York location

Waterbury, Connecticut-based Wing It On has signed an agreement with Hugo Gomez to bring a location to Ossining, New York. Marking the chain's second New York location, the restaurant located at at 126 Spring St., is part of the brand's growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year along the East Coast, the Southeast and Texas.
OSSINING, NY
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Boardwalks in America

Strolling along a boardwalk while diving into an ice cream cone or testing each other’s bravery on a classic pier-side thrill ride is practically a right of passage for having a proper summer. These 12 destinations host some of the best boardwalks across both coasts of the U.S.—and sometimes even in-between. From cult classic spots like Atlantic City, New Jersey, to newer, celebrity spotting outposts like Venice, California, and beyond, here are 12 of the best boardwalks built for summer across America.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
boweryboyshistory.com

Hot as Hell: Surviving the deadly heat wave of July 1911

The New York Tribune of July 7, 1911, says it all: “Heat’s Scythe Mows Down 56 On Fifth Day.”. The city was in the midst of a devastating heatwave gripping in the entire Northeast during the first two weeks of July 1911. There was little escape from the scorching temperatures among the cramped tenements. New York’s beaches offered some respite, but you had to cram into a sweltering train cabin to get there. Rudimentary air conditioning had only been invented a few years before and was hardly widespread.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GlobeTrooper.com

Hidden Gems in New York that any Traveler would love

New York is a bustling metropolis with something for everyone. From world-renowned museums to Broadway shows, there is no shortage of things to see and do. For first-time visitors, it can be overwhelming trying to decide where to go. To help narrow things down, here are some of the best places to visit in New York.
westchesterfamily.com

Exploring the North County Trailway in Westchester

Exploring the North County Trailway in Westchester. Westchester is known for its natural beauty. With access to mountains, endless greenery, and even mini waterfalls, you could spend days exploring all the natural wonders that is literally in our backyard. One experience to get on your radar is an adventure to the North County Trailway. The incredible 22.1 mile paved trail is great for exploring that you and your kids can walk, bike, scoot, and simply soak in nature. Check out more about this fun trailway that’s perfect for summer — and beyond.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
otdowntown.com

Mediterranean Dining With a View in Manhattan

River view – The city’s streets are alive with every manner of dining: in sheds, at tables lining the streets, at the curbs, in front of the restaurant and at tables lined up in front of what once was a neighboring business storefront that’s now shuttered. While dining a la street is the new normal, it’s nice to have the option to find a restaurant where the sounds and sights – and more and more lately, the smells of the city – can be left behind, while knowing, like it or not, that they’ll be there when you return home.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Floodwaters trap cars in NY, NJ after storms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stormy weather spelled trouble for travelers across New York and New Jersey on Monday: rain poured into subway stations, floodwaters trapped cars and a van fell into a sinkhole. In all, around 1.85 inches of rain fell in Central Park. Even more fell elsewhere: Teterboro saw 2.7 inches and White Plains […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

