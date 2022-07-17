Don Pinson

(Age 69) Funeral service will be Saturday July 23rd at 11am at First Baptist Church in Russellville. Burial will follow in Townsend Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(Age 66, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday July 21st at 12noon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
(Age 76, of Madisonville) Funeral service will be Thursday July 21st at 1pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
A motorcyclist was flown to an Evansville hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Princeton Tuesday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Taco John’s for reports to a motorcycle versus vehicle accident around 1:40 p.m. Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Anetta Gray of Princeton had attempted to make a left turn out of the parking lot onto US 62 when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle operated by 57-year-old Floyd Teague of Princeton.
Hopkinsville police have arrested the man who allegedly raped a young woman Tuesday afternoon on the rail-rail. Forty-three-year old Jason Morse of Hopkinsville is charged with first-degree rape, strangulation in the first-degree and tampering with physical evidence. The incident happened on the Greenway about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 3700...
The Salvation Army in Hopkinsville has announced that they will take over administration of the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program in Hopkinsville and other areas of western Kentucky. According to a news release, the program provides case management and supportive services to prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s...
The Hopkinsville Junior Auxiliary is gearing up for their annual Taster’s Luncheon this coming Friday and all money raised will go to benefit the groups many endeavors. Cady Morris with the auxiliary appeared on WHOP recently and says the luncheon will take place at First United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, and they will have tickets available at the door.
Arraignment was held Thursday morning in Christian District Court for 43-year old Jason Morse of Hopkinsville—the man accused of raping a young woman Tuesday afternoon on the local rail-trail. Hopkinsville police say the victim had been walking with earbuds in listening to music when Morse allegedly grabbed her from...
A shoplifting investigation at the Princeton Walmart Wednesday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and to the arrests of two suspects. Princeton police say investigation determined 32-year old Michael Risingsun-Braden and 29-year old Jimmie Falling of Oklahoma arrived at the store in a Mazda that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma.
Three juveniles were arrested following attempted robberies Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville. The first incident happened just before 5 a.m. when a woman said she went to her mailbox on Anthony Drive and two males wearing masks and armed with metal pipes approached her demanding money. They then ransacked her car, but took only business cards.
Several local youngsters will be on the stage of the Historic Alhambra Theatre Saturday for a performance of Red Riding Hood to conclude the week-long Missoula Childrens’ Theatre camp. The performance is Saturday at 2 at the Alhambra and tickets are available for $8 plus a handling fee at...
In a summer of heat waves, one is cranking back up in western Kentucky again this week and a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures in the upper 90’s will combine with humidity to create heat index values up to 110 Wednesday afternoon.
Asphalt resurfacing on KY 176 in Muhlenberg County was scheduled to begin Tuesday and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it will take place from mile point four on KY 176 to Pond Creek Bridge, extending East to Rockport Paradise Road near mile point 13, a distance of roughly eight miles.
Christian County High School Agriculture teacher Victoria Mohon is one of 24 Kentucky educators named as recipients of the 2023 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards. Mohon now qualifies to compete for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September. The Kentucky Department of Education received...
The South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council is partnering with area school systems and local industries on its new Ignite Program. Tony Prim with the EDC says the partnership includes the chambers of commerce, industry leaders and school systems in Christian, Todd and Trigg counties. The program is designed to...
Who should have possession of money that was found in the possession of the suspect accused of killing a man on Clearman Court in December remains in question following a hearing Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. Attorney Doug Moore says Bobby Spikes deposited $1,430 and withdrew $1,400 of it...
A resolution could be possible in the Christmas Day stabbing incident on Witty Lane, as lawyers requested a continuance in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Benito Bautista appeared with his attorney Wednesday, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith informed the court they hope to have this resolved in the coming weeks, if possible.
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman said someone tried to run her over with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 2:40 p.m. and the woman said she was walking through the lot when a suspect tried unsuccessfully to...
