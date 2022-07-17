Don Pinson

The Hopkinsville Junior Auxiliary is gearing up for their annual Taster’s Luncheon this coming Friday and all money raised will go to benefit the groups many endeavors. Cady Morris with the auxiliary appeared on WHOP recently and says the luncheon will take place at First United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, and they will have tickets available at the door.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO