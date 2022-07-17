ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting classes compared to future SEC opponents

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pjoyf_0gifa5d800

Sitting atop the Big 12 conference team recruiting rankings midway through July, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners aren’t simply recruiting for the Big 12. With the impending move to the SEC a year or two away, the Sooners and Longhorns are preparing for their foray into the toughest conference in the country.

Oklahoma and Texas are contractually bound to the Big 12 through the 2024 season because of their current media rights agreement. However, there’s the possibility the two departing schools and the Big 12 could come to an agreement on a buyout that’s mutually beneficial.

So if the first year in the SEC becomes 2023 or 2024, the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes will be pivotal to the Oklahoma Sooners’ move to their new conference.

In 2022, the Sooners finished No. 8 in national team recruiting rankings and the Texas Longhorns were No. 5. Including OU and Texas with SEC teams, the Sooners were No. 5 and the Longhorns No. 4. The two Big 12 schools have been great recruiters for some time, but the move to the SEC will help solidify their place on the national recruiting scene and more than likely give it a bump as kids look to play against the best competition in the country.

Playing in the SEC is significant on the recruiting trail. In the 2022 cycle, all 14 teams in the conference finished inside the top 32. Even the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores had a top-32 recruiting class, which would have finished fourth in Big 12 recruiting for 2022.

For 2023, the Sooners have made significant progress in the last few weeks to strengthen their recruiting class. They’re the No. 10 team in the country after a July that’s earned them seven commitments. Given the move to the SEC is right around the corner let’s take a look at how Oklahoma and Texas stack up against their future SEC foes using 247Sports team recruiting composite.

16

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKFNi_0gifa5d800
Sept. 25, 2010; Auburn, Alabama; Auburn Tigers quarterback Cameron Newton (2) straight arms South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Tony Straughter (44) in the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated South Carolina 35-27. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 70

Total Commits: 4

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 4

Three-Star: 0

Top Commit: Four-star Karmello English, WR – Phenix City, Alabama

15

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SHzB_0gifa5d800
Jan. 1, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 62

Total Commits: 5

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 3

Top Commit: Four-star Suntarine Perkins, athlete – Raleigh, Mississippi.

14

Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQffo_0gifa5d800
Oct. 9, 2021; Columbia; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (58) scores off of an intercepted pass against the North Texas Mean Green during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 61

Total Commits: 7

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 2

Three-Star: 4

Top Commit: Four-star Brett Norfleet, TE – St. Charles, Missouri.

13

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuJN3_0gifa5d800
Nov. 6, 2021; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies fans celebrate an Aggies score against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20-3. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 60

Total Commits: 5

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 3

Three-Star: 2

Top Commit: Four-star Bravion Rogers, CB – LaGrange, Texas

12

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W66t1_0gifa5d800
Nov. 25, 2021; Starkville; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach stands on the side during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 57

Total Commits: 8

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 0

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Three-star Ty Jones, LB – Bay Springs, Miss.

11

Vanderbilt Commodores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktm6A_0gifa5d800
George Walker IV/ Tennessean.com

Overall: 50

Total Commits: 11

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 1

Three-Star: 10

Top Commit: Four-star Martel Hight, CB – Rome, Georgia.

10

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJD2d_0gifa5d800
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 47

Total Commits: 12

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 3

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Four-star Avery Steward, S – Montgomery, Alabama.

9

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5a0j_0gifa5d800
Nov. 27, 2021; Columbia; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 31

Total Commits: 13

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 5

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Four-star Grayson Howard, LB – Jacksonville, Florida.

8

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNVxn_0gifa5d800
Sept. 18, 2021; Gainesville; Florida Gators fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 22

Total Commits: 12

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 9

Three-Star: 3

Top Commit: Four-star Eugene Wilson III, ATH – Tampa, Florida.

7

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kXgY_0gifa5d800
Sept. 11, 2021; Fayetteville; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 12

Total Commits: 23

Five-Star: 0

Four-Star: 7

Three-Star: 15

Top Commit: Four-star Luke Hasz – Bixby, Oklahoma.

6

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WK6Zb_0gifa5d800
Sept. 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 11

Total Commits: 12

Five-Star: 2

Four-Star: 8

Three-Star: 2

Top Commit: Five-star Tony Mitchell, CB – Alabaster, Alabama.

5

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWcZ5_0gifa5d800
Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond (31) returns a fumble for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Overall: 10

Total Commits: 16

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 7

Three-Star: 8

Top Commit: Five-star QB Jackson Arnold – Denton, Texas

4

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmG0k_0gifa5d800
Nov. 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure against LSU Tigers defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 8

Total Commits: 16

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 10

Three-Star: 5

Top Commit: Five-star Jalen Brown, WR – Miami, Florida.

3

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCxWN_0gifa5d800
Nov. 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 7

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 2

Four-Star: 6

Three-Star: 10

Top Commit: Five-star Nicholaus Iamaleava, QB – Long Beach, California.

2

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hr0T_0gifa5d800
Jan. 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) makes an interception during the fourth quarter Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 6

Total Commits: 14

Five-Star: 1

Four-Star: 10

Three-Star: 3

Top Commit: Five-star A.J. Harris, CB – Phenix City, Alabama.

1

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ulr7F_0gifa5d800
Oct. 2, 2021; Fort Worth; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) goes for a catch as TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) defends during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 5

Total Commits: 18

Five-Star: 3

Four-Star: 9

Three-Star: 6

Top Commit: Five-star QB Arch Manning – New Orleans, Louisiana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

