Remove smoke and odors when you use the Ayrlume portable bamboo sploof. Made with natural bamboo, it provides you with up to 100 uses! Moreover, its portable size makes it ideal to take on long trips or simply pop in your bag for on-the-go use. By filtering out smoke and odors, it makes the air in your home safe for your pets as well. Not only that, but it also has naturally infused essential oils in the bamboo, creating a subtle aroma. This means you can use scented aroma filters so you avoid bothering anyone else in the room. Choose from scents like citron, lavender, and spearmint for refreshing aromas. As the new-age way to purify your smoke and odor without disturbing the peace, it removes secondhand smoke.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO