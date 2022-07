BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Despite a short break in their July schedule, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 are ready to hit high speed yet again, this time setting aim on a two-day visit to Lake Ozark (Mo.) Speedway on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23. Dubbed the Beach Brawl, the two-day Missouri takeover will feature back-to-back full programs awarding $8,000 and $10,000, respectively. Adding to the weekend luster, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will join the All Stars in their Lake Ozark visit, also battling for full championship points. A rain date of Sunday, July 24, will be utilized if needed.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO