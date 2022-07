A group of armed robbers targeted two men in separate robberies in Wicker Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The offenders pistol-whipped one of the victims. The first victim, a 44-year-old man, told police he was walking in the 1700 block of North Paulina when three men confronted him around 7:18 p.m. Two of the robbers took the man’s property while the third displayed a gun, said Kellie Bartoli, a CPD spokesperson. All of the suspects fled in a gray vehicle, possibly a newer Honda Civic, that was waiting nearby.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO