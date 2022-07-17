ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antibiotic Therapy Often Used Improperly in Kids with MIS-C Related to COVID-19

By Jonna Lorenz
Cover picture for the articleMost children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 receive improper antimicrobial treatment, according to a recent study that highlights an urgent need to improve diagnosis and treatment of the condition. The rise of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 has created a...

