Sharon Kay Carter, 74, of Golconda, Illinois, died July 12, 2022 at her home in Golconda. Survivors include her children, Heath Robertson of Rosiclare, Illinois, Kevin Robertson of Carrier Mills, Illinois, Bryan Robertson of Golconda, Illinois and Jarrod Robertson of Grand View, Missouri; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, John Carnett of Midland, Texas and sisters Theresa Nelson of Midland, Texas, Regina Taylor of Elizabethton, Tennessee and Billie Adams of Vienna, Illinois.

GOLCONDA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO