Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in London, England, this weekend (Sat., July 23, 2022) and that means the return of Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett. One of the more often criticized aspects of UFC in the modern day is its treatment of fighters, specifically when it comes to payouts. UFC President, Dana White’s, recent gifting of $250,000 to Kyle Foregard for his birthday only further amplified the concerns of several under contract.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO