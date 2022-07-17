ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

By Lee Voss
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime. Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll...

