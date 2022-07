Carol Ann Jackson, 77, of Marion, Illinois and formerly of McLeansboro, Illinois, passed away at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, July 07, 2022, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. Mrs. Jackson was born on Nov. 23, 1944 in Morocco, Indiana, the daughter of Wilbur H. and Dorothea...

MARION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO