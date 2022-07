The Finance Committee of Ascension’s Parish Council recently recommended approval of five items in furtherance of an Early Childhood Education program to be housed, ultimately, at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville. The WAG Center, named for a former sheriff, was established by APSO in 2016 on the former grounds of West Ascension Elementary School which was demolished to clear the way. With a construction completion date anticipated for early 2025, Finance recommended funding the program on an interim basis utilizing Donaldsonville’s historic B. Lemann Building.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO