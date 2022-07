For the first time in more than thirty years, Shelby County Schools is seeking relief from a decades-old desegregation order. The order, Anthony T. Lee vs. Macon County Board of Education, was first initiated in 1963 as part of a group of school desegregation cases in Alabama, which charged that systems were operating “dual systems” of Black and white schools. Five years later, the Shelby County Board of Education was added as a defendant to the case.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO