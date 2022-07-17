ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Before and after: an extended 1930s home with quirky creative touches

By Karen Wilson
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago

Patience has been a virtue for Kate and Craig Moorhouse, who have waited 15 years to create their dream ground-floor extension . After renting a Victorian terraced house in the bustling but pricey Manchester suburb of Chorlton, they moved five minutes away to the quieter enclave of Firswood, where they’d found an abundance of 1930s semis with driveways and gardens that would’ve fetched a premium where they used to live.

After whittling down their shortlist, they settled on a 1930s house in a quiet location. 'With plans to have a baby, we didn’t think about extending,' says Kate. 'Instead we focused on ripping out the smelly carpets, rewiring, replacing the back boiler, fixing the roof and updating the kitchen and bathroom.'

Their new home had scope for an ambitious remodel, but these plans went on the back burner with the arrival of son Herbie. ‘It was a while before we could afford to really change the layout of our home, and it started with trying to fit in a downstairs loo,' says Craig. 'Other neighbours had installed one under the stairs, but it would’ve been tight. As there was a garage with asbestos roof at the side, it made sense to knock it down and add a side return extension – which would give us an office and utility, too.'

The side extension was finished in six weeks – then lockdown hit. Nine weeks later, the couple finished the hob with a new rear extension, completing their plans for a Scandi-style open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. Below, Kate and Craig explain how they pulled it off.

The kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsi5k_0giefxaf00

(Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)
Profile

The owners Kate Moorhouse, a graphic designer and owner of Solo Design Studio  ( @solodesignstudio ; solodesign.studio ), her husband, Craig, group design manager for flooring company James Halstead, their son, Herbie, and cats Teddy and Doris
The property A three-bedroom 1930s semi in Manchester
Project cost £95,000

'After visiting a neighbour’s house and seeing their open-plan living dining and kitchen space , we decided to use the same architect and extend at the back,' says Kate. 'We do a lot of entertaining and cooking but I was tucked away in the tiny galley kitchen, so it really appealed to me, and we could remortgage for the extra funds needed.

‘The design has a pitched roof, which gives us more light, more ceiling height and is more in keeping with the style of the house,' Kate adds. 'As I’m a graphic designer and Craig is a product designer, we could talk about things from a design perspective and justify our reasoning. We’re both trained in colour, so all our paints are mixed using the NCS colour system at Johnstone’s paints, and we both love a pared-back architectural style.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea3Od_0giefxaf00

Sliding doors, The Window Factory . Garden furniture, Made , Aldi and Wayfair . Stools, Lakeland Furniture (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Black aluminium sliding doors were chosen after much research and advice from an architect friend. ‘Bi-folds running the full width of the house look amazing, but we wanted a window by the sink for an L-shaped kitchen,’ says Kate. ‘With sliding doors this size you see more of the glass compared to three-pane bi-folds, and they’re so handy with pets.'

‘I was keen to create little pockets of spaced out mood lighting,' says Craig. 'There are spotlights for an overall flat light, under counter kitchen lights and a remote control pendant light over the dining table that changes from natural light during the day to warm light in the evening. Kate initially wanted smoked glass island pendants, but I felt something simpler that would shine down onto the quartz worktop would be more dramatic. The lighting and extra sockets put us over budget by around £1,000, but it was worth it as people often comment on the feel of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299G2n_0giefxaf00

Dining table, Habitat . LVT flooring, Polyflor . Pendant light, Phillips Hue . Dining chairs, Lakeland Furniture . Artwork, Paper Collective (Image credit: Katie Lee)

‘The slat wall in the dining area was my idea as I love natural materials,' says Kate. 'I used two by one inch wooden strips and had a joiner cut them in half lengthways. It was a real challenge angling the top section and tapering it down to the skirting boards. Needless to say the joiner hated me by the end, and hasn’t been back since! We’ve left it bare to see how the wood changes over time. I made the clover-shaped side tables from cardboard tubes, which I painted, then my step-dad made the birch ply tops.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWTPW_0giefxaf00

Integra Nova kitchen, sink and tap, all Magnet . Island pendant lights, John Lewis & Partners . Quartz work surfaces, Universal Granite . Appliances, ao.com and Appliances Direct (Image credit: Katie Lee)

‘Our first choice was a Shaker-style kitchen to suit the front of the house, but we couldn’t find a colour we liked,’ says Kate. ‘Instead we picked more modern units for the colour, which morphed the direction of the whole design.’

‘To save money, we opted for cheaper units in the utility and kept the more impactful handless units for the kitchen,' adds Craig. 'As a flooring designer, I also selected a new light oak LVT , which I’d recently developed for Polyflor. Although we didn’t envisage it would take quite as long to do, the new space has really brought the three of us closer together. Even though you don’t have those sound barriers anymore, it’s such a sociable space and we spend so much time in here.’

The snug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qcy6O_0giefxaf00

Chair, Bombinate . Shelves, Tylko . ‘Japan’ print, Postery (Image credit: Katie Lee)

As a member of the DJ Collective ‘Too Many Daves’, Craig ensured the alcove was big enough for his decks and record collection, then had a bespoke unit made. ‘One area I was quite particular about was the alcove in the open-plan living space, as it had to house my decks and records,' he says.

'When the chimney breast was taken back to brick and replastered, they found some pipes that had to be boxed in. The new wider steel pillar on the other side made the alcove smaller as well. As soon as the plaster was on, I grabbed my decks and mixer and laid them on the floor to make sure everything fit!'

The living room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0motya_0giefxaf00

Chair and cushion, Made . Sofia Lind ‘Bored’ print, Alice in Scandiland . Paper lemons, Oliver Bonas . Faux foliage, Dunelm . ‘Caramel’ cushion, Nikki McWilliams . Curtains, H&M (Image credit: Katie Lee)

The front room used to house the dining table and became a dumping ground for toys before transforming into a room for home schooling during Covid. ‘A joiner made the window seat,' says Kate. 'I painted it purple, but it looked awful, so I went for dark grey, which feels cosy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6rrk_0giefxaf00

Sideboard, Ebay . Floor lamp, Made . Yellow vase, Dunelm . Ski Hobnail carpet from the Norway Colour range, Lifestyle Floors (Image credit: Katie Lee)

‘We painted the wall to match the green sideboard,’ says Kate. ‘Craig’s record collection has been thinned out with his favourites moved to the open-plan space, so he plays them a lot more.’

Herbie's bedroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKBq3_0giefxaf00

(Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)

With Herbie due to start secondary school, Kate wanted to banish the blue walls and cabin bed before creating a more grown up look. ‘He’s a fan of Fortnite but we didn’t want a theme he might grow out of, so we decided on a monochrome scheme,’ she says. ‘Limiting the mural to behind the bed makes it easier to change in future.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eW60H_0giefxaf00

Black unit and floor lamp, Ikea . ‘Herbie’ print, Magik City . Hanging clothes rail, JYSK (Image credit: Katie Lee)

After taking a door off the alcove cupboard, Kate painted the open shelves, ceiling and one wall black. ’Herbie looks at my design work a lot, so he was happy to try a black ceiling,’ says Kate. ‘It’s given the room a cave-like feel, which is great since he spends more time in here now.’

The home office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVn7G_0giefxaf00

Desk and chair, Wayfair . Pinboard panels and lamp, Ikea . Side table, John Lewis & Partners (Image credit: Katie Lee)
Costs & contacts

Building work £50,000
Kitchen and appliances £9,000
Joinery £5,000
Plumbing £5,000
Electrics and lighting £5,000
Sliding doors and windows £5,000
Garden £4,000
Decoration, painting and furniture £4,000
Worktops and splashback £3,000
Utility £3,000
Flooring £2,000

Architect Emma Craig, emmacrg@gmail.com
Builder ALK Brickwork & Building Services, 07931 993309, a.l.k.brick@gmail.com
Floor fitter John Gavin Flooring, 07939 067686

‘As I’m primarily in the office and Kate works from home, she dealt with the builders’ day-to-day queries, but we spoke on every point,' says Craig. 'Sometimes she’d convince me and sometimes it was the other way around. Fortunately, our tastes are quite similar; we like a mix of traditional, such as picture rails and stained glass, with a contemporary twist.'

‘It wasn’t easy working and home schooling during Covid,' Kate admits. 'I heard every bang and we had to make up a few garden games involving bricks. However, the builder was amazing. He wasn’t the cheapest, but he lives round the corner and was so organised, giving us a breakdown of every payment stage.' Now, she has a home office that makes the upheaval worth it. 'My office was inspired by working in several graphic design studios and coffee shops around Manchester,’ she says. ‘The panelling is great for all my bits and pieces.’

The bathroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU135_0giefxaf00

(Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)

As the bathroom suite is around 12 years old, the couple gave it a mini makeover recently until they can afford to completely change it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIaQv_0giefxaf00

Tiles, Topps Tiles . Shower, Victorian Plumbing . Architex vinyl flooring, Polyflor . Shower screen, Screwfix . For a similar radiator, try Bathroom Mountain (Image credit: Katie Lee)

‘We freshened up the tiles with a black grout pen, spray painted the radiator and shower screen, bought a new shower head and laid terrazzo vinyl sheet flooring,’ says Kate. ‘It mirrors the look in the ground-floor cloakroom.’

The master bedroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9NEE_0giefxaf00

Bed and throw, Habitat . Pax wardrobes and lamp, Ikea . Striped duvet, JYSK . Cushions, Made and JYSK . Curtains, John Lewis & Partners (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Kate made panelling for the bedroom from flexible MDF as a quick fix, but plans to change this area again with a paint effect or 3D panelling. In time we hope to convert the loft into a bedroom suite with freestanding bath and Crittall doors leading into a dressing room,' she says. The old bathroom on the first floor would become a wet room style shower, and the family would have a guest bedroom for Craig’s mum visiting from Devon.

‘When we first moved here, the area was considered a bit twee and not very cool, but there are more and more young professional families moving in,' Kate adds. 'I can’t see us moving as we love the area and our neighbours so much.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Enmxd_0giefxaf00

Subscribe to Real Homes magazine
Want even more great ideas for your home from the expert team at Real Homes magazine? Subscribe to Real Homes magazine and get great content delivered straight to your door. From inspiring completed projects to the latest decorating trends and expert advice, you'll find everything you need to create your dream home inside each issue.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Plain, Boring Closet Gets a Luxe Makeover with Rifle Paper Co. Wallpaper

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “You teach people how to treat you.” This quote, in all its different forms, is a wonderful boundary-affirming thought that can remind you that you can be in charge of how people relate to you. The idea holds true at home, too. For instance, a kitchen sink holding a few dirty mugs and that cereal bowl pooled with milk doesn’t seem to mind another set of dirty dishware added to it. On the other hand, an empty, sparkling sink encourages people to leave it that way by rinsing the dishes and popping them in the dishwasher.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

A Renovated UK Edwardian Farmhouse Is Classic, Country, and Incredibly Dreamy

Name: Charlotte Clark, husband, two children, and two dogs. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We moved into our home seven years ago. It is an Edwardian farmhouse and was originally a dairy farm. The whole house needed renovating when we moved in. It had been let go to rack and ruin and we could not wait to bring back its charm and create our forever family home. We have worked through the house renovating it one room at a time, knocking through a few walls along the way.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

This Family Got a Second Chance at Their Dream Nashville Home

The first time around, Shannon and Falon Terry's Nashville home felt a little like slipping into Shaquille O'Neal's jersey—too big for comfort. So, they left the large home for smaller digs. But five years, two children, and one dog later, their former home seemed to promise the perfect fit—with some design tailoring to suit their young family. "We were lucky to get a second shot at it," Falon says. "To make it exactly right for us."
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC News

This dish rack changed the game for my tiny kitchen

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Growing up, I lived in the suburbs. (Read...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Garden Furniture#Stained Glass#H M#Victorian#Manchester#Chorlton#Firswood#Scandi
BHG

Old and New Blend Together in This Timeless Canadian Condo

Less is more, the old saying goes. And its truth lives in a high-rise condo in Toronto, home to a couple who left their old life—and big house—in Montreal to be closer to their adult children. "Although the homeowners are retired, she especially is a dynamo," designer Colette...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
hunker.com

Easy No-Sew Method to Hemming Curtains

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!). Finding store-bought curtains that are the perfect length for your space can be tricky. Of course, there's always the option of getting custom-made curtains, but that's generally an expensive endeavor. A more affordable alternative is to buy curtains that are longer than you need, and hem them yourself. This way, you can get a completely tailored look with control over whether you want them to graze the floor, pool slightly, or hang just above the floor. The best part? You can hem curtains ​without​ sewing — plus, this easy no-sew method doesn't even require you to take down your curtains.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

Longchamp! Dagne Dover! 5 Travel Bags in the Nordstrom Sale — Up to $150 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have a trip coming up? Maybe you’re heading to a tropical destination, taking a road trip to see family or renting a house for a weekend with your best friends. Regardless of your plans, one thing they all have in common is the need for a good travel bag!
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Get the most out of your pantry with Rosanna Pansino's storage solutions

With prices rising at the grocery store, there's nothing worse than food expiring in your fridge or pantry. Luckily for us, Rosanna Pansino just launched storage solutions to help us all keep food organized. The New York Times bestselling author and YouTube star has partnered with home decor company iDesign...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Champagne Coupe Set Is So Pretty, You’d Never Guess It Was $24 from Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One home decor trend I’ve been seeing everywhere recently? Colored glassware. And while there’s no shortage of stylish selections from most modern home brands or even thrift stores, there’s one shopping spot where I came across one of THE most luxe-for-less, bar-cart-worthy designs: Amazon.
SHOPPING
House Digest

Bryan Baeumler Shares His Best Tips For Renovating Your Basement

It's no secret that renovating any room within your home can be a bit of a hassle. However, renovating a basement is a whole other project in itself. Luckily, Bryan Baeumler is here to help. According to HGTV, Bryan is an expert in home renovation as he is a licensed contractor with several years of experience. Currently, Bryan, alongside his wife Sarah, stars in the renovation television series titled "Renovation Island." In this show, the duo moves to The Bahamas to restore a run-down beachfront resort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Homes

10 plants that are toxic to cats: flowers to avoid in your yard and home

These plants that are toxic to cats are best avoided in your yard and home if you want to keep your feline friend safe and healthy. Cats are compulsory carnivores and don't eat plant matter at all. In fact, their livers haven't evolved to have the enzymes necessary to break down plant nutrients, so many common plants can do your cat real harm.
ANIMALS
Marie Claire

Step Into Hill House Home’s Brand New Shoe and Jewelry Collection

From luxury hotel-like linens to nap dresses (opens in new tab) that have amassed a devoted following to a new darling collection of swimwear (opens in new tab), designer and businesswoman Nell Diamond continues to give her fans what they want: more Hill House Home. Today, the digital-first lifestyle brand that prides itself on bringing beauty and joy to the everyday will expand its accessories line with the launch of shoes and jewelry.
APPAREL
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy