Kansas man dies after motorcycle, Interstate ramp crash

LAKE PERRY (KSNT) – An incident involving a hover board has Kansas game wardens asking for help from the public. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens division, a boating accident occurred at Perry Lake in the evening on Saturday, July 9. The incident reportedly took place in the area of Sough Creek Bridge, better known to local residents as “Party Cove.”

PERRY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO