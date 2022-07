Yesterday, completely out of nowhere, we got a brand new trailer for Bayonetta 3, along with a release date, which after almost 5 years of waiting, doesn’t feel quite real. From the very beginning, the series has been unapologetically sexy, violent, and over-the-top (I mean this in the best way possible) - it’s basically all part of the games’ lifeblood. So, as Dexerto reports, when PlatinumGames made the additional announcement that the upcoming title would have an optional censorship mode, fans were very divided.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO