ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

Two suspects taken into custody in connection with slaying of Mississippi teen

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4RxO_0gieC0Hk00

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

McComb Police have taken into custody Jesse Gray and Wayne Nobles III, who are suspects in the shooting death of Dominic McCoy, 17.

Police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight on Friday at the intersection of White and Burke Streets.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found McCoy with a single gunshot wound to the chest. McCoy later died from his injury.

After the shooting, Gray and Nobles were identified as suspects in the case.

Gray was taken into custody at 6:33 p.m. Friday. Nobles was taken into custody at 7:29 p.m. Friday.

Comments / 24

Jonathon Brooks
4d ago

Anyone want to wager a bet that their fathers are not in the picture? That is the biggest crisis facing the US, one that if solved would correct a whole lot of issues.

Reply(6)
9
Brenda Medley
4d ago

sending prayers up for the child's family. they need to charge the parents of these two kids as well as these two kids. it's sad that it's kids shooting other kids, that's not normal behavior that's taught behavior.

Reply
4
the world is getting closer to the end!!
4d ago

My condolences 💐 to the family. Now charge the persons that has custody of these kids.

Reply(2)
6
Related
WJTV 12

2 arrested after shooting on Pearl River Avenue in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested two suspects after a shooting that happened on Friday, May 6. Police said they responded to shots being fired into a occupied home in the 600 block of Pearl River Avenue. During the investigation, 17-year-old RaKendrick D. Stephens was identified as the suspect.
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

2 charged, 1 wanted for Manhattan Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a fatal shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road. Investigators said the suspects, 27-year-old Markavius Coleman, 32-year-old Alexander Watson and an unidentified third person, drove from Bolton in a black Ford Escape to the apartment complex. Police said […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mississippi#Violent Crime#White
WLBT

Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed after allegedly assaulting multiple people early Tuesday morning, including trying to hit a person with his car. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call around 4 a.m. regarding a man who had threatened those at a house. However, he left before deputies could get there.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff’s office recovers stolen vehicle, four-wheeler

NATCHEZ — During their weekend patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a van and four-wheeler that were both reported stolen on separate occasions. The four-wheeler was reportedly spotted by deputies with two males riding on it in the Morgantown Road area on Second Street last Friday. When deputies...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed, two shot in drive-by McComb shooting

UPDATE: 07/17/2022 12:35 p.m. MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators identified Darnell Jacques Bright as the suspect. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Bright is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life and discharging a weapon within in city limits. Anyone with information about Bright can call the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WLBT

Man wanted after 3 people shot at the Ice House in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted after an early-morning shooting at the Ice House in McComb, Mississippi. According to police, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to the Ice House after three people were shot. All three victims were then taken to a local hospital for treatment....
MCCOMB, MS
WLBT

17-year-old shot and killed at McComb intersection

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in McComb early Friday morning, according to Chief Garland Ward. The victim has been identified as Dominic McCoy. The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of White and Burke Street. According to authorities, there is no suspect at...
vicksburgnews.com

Early morning wreck takes the life of Vicksburg man

A Vicksburg man was killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on Highway 18. On Sunday at approximately 4:25 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 just west of Hermanville in Claiborne County. A 2017 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Justin R. Selvy of...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘I don’t need any hell-raising. I need some heaven lifting.’ Police chief urges people to give information about murder of Mississippi man

Brookhaven’s police chief urges people with information about a Tuesday night murder to make a statement on the record. At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road. “Upon arrival, officers found a subject lying on the floor, not moving,” said...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WWL

3 dead as car slams into a tree in Franklinton

FRANKLINTON, La. — Three people were killed after their SUV crashed into a large tree near the intersection of LA. Hwy 16 and LA Hwy. 25 in Washington Parish early Sunday. According to State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Juan Munoz of Covington, was headed east on LA 16 and as it approached the intersection with LA 25, the car did not stop and instead went head on into the tree.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Magnolia State Live

Alcohol at Mississippi public pool? Idea making waves between elected leaders, recreation board

Supervisors in Adams County and leaders of the local recreation board are at loggerheads about the introduction of alcohol at the public pool during private events. Despite serious reservations from the Natchez Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the Natchez Community Pool will continue to allow those who rent it for parties to serve alcohol.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy